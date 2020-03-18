Radio Company news South Africa

The Radio Awards 2020: 11 nominations for Kfm 94.5

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Cape Town's number one music radio station, Kfm 94.5, has been recognised with 11 nominations for the 2020 The Radio Awards, including the coveted nomination for commercial radio station of the year.

The 2020 award nominations include:
  • Commercial Station of the Year
  • Commercial Radio Breakfast Show Presenter – Darren Simpson
  • Commercial Radio Content Producer – Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs: Jeanne Michel, Brad O’ Regan and Rameez Khan
  • Commercial Radio Multi-channel Promotion – Find the Ginger Wig
  • Commercial Radio Multi-channel Promotion – Big September
  • Combined Radio Innovation – Find the Ginger Wig
  • Combined Radio Innovation – Big September
  • Combined Radio Innovation – Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
  • Commercial Traffic Presenter – Zoe Brown
  • Commercial Radio Music Show – The Coke Top40 SA with Carl Wastie
  • Commercial Radio Weekend Show – The Coke Top40 SA with Carl Wastie

"We would like to thank our audience and industry tastemakers for this acknowledgement. At the core of creating compelling radio for our listeners is our ability to provide escapism, to create joy and life-changing moments! The nominations are also testament to our bold personalities and a meaningful approach to radio programming which continues to hit the right note with our audience," said Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 station manager.

The winner’s announcement will be aired via The Radio Awards digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 2pm.

Follow @kfmza and @SARadioAwards on social media #SARadioAwards news and updates.

Primedia Broadcasting's press office

Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Comment

