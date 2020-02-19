Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The reintroduction of EB Inglis

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Listeners across the city may know the name EB Inglis from his various stints at radio stations in Cape Town. The seasoned broadcaster, father and musician will become a household name when he joins the KFM 94.5 heavyweight lineup as of 24 February 2020.
EB Inglis
EB Inglis will follow popular daytime host, Tracey Lange, weekdays as he steps behind the microphone for his new 12–3pm show. In addition, he will also host Weekend Breakfast on Saturdays from 7–10am.

“Storytelling and bold personalities who are relatable, likeable and speak to the Western Cape are key to why listeners tune into KFM 94.5. EB is the quintessential ‘guy-next-door’, a homegrown local talent who understands the rhythm of the city. We are extremely excited to welcome EB Inglis to the KFM family,” said Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager.

Werner added: “Tracey and EB will work together to provide the perfect soundtrack to your workday with great content, lots of personality and, of course, the most music to make you feel great!”

“I look forward to reintroducing myself to Capetonians at the Western Cape’s biggest radio station. Listeners can look forward to a refreshed sound during their workday whilst familiar favourites like the seven-in-a-row music marathon every hour feature will remain part of the fabric of my weekday show. It doesn’t get bigger than KFM 94.5 and I’m excited about the chance to grow the lunchtime audience. A big plus to joining the KFM 94.5 family is the opportunity to tap into my to my radio repertoire by kick-starting Saturdays for the people of the Cape with a healthy mix of sport and lifestyle content,” said EB Inglis.

KFM 94.5 new lineup (weekdays and Saturdays) to take effect from 24 February 2020:

Weekday lineup:

5–6am: Early Mornings with Liezel van der Westhuizen
6–9am: KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
9–12pm: Tracey Lange
12–3pm: EB Inglis
3–7pm: The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie
7–10pm: KFM Nights with Brandon Leigh

Saturday lineup

4am–7am: Early Weekend Breakfast with Jonathan Duguid
7am–10am: Saturday Breakfast with EB Inglis
10am–2pm: The KFM Top40 with Carl Wastie
2pm–6pm: Feel Great Weekends with Mitch Matyana
6–9pm: The Bloc Party with Mamohau Seseane

Tune into EB Inglis’ first show on Monday 24 February 2020 from 12–3pm. For the latest news and information from KFM 94.5 visit www.kfm.co.za

Primedia Broadcasting's press office

Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, Kfm 94.5

Related

The reintroduction of EB Inglis

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting

News24 launches brand new mobile app

Issued by The SpaceStation

Africa wired: E-commerce offers fresh opportunities for young traders

By Yun Shi

Ryan Brothwell promoted to BusinessTech senior journalist

Issued by BusinessTech

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.