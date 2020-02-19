The reintroduction of EB Inglis

Listeners across the city may know the name EB Inglis from his various stints at radio stations in Cape Town. The seasoned broadcaster, father and musician will become a household name when he joins the KFM 94.5 heavyweight lineup as of 24 February 2020.

EB Inglis EB Inglis will follow popular daytime host, Tracey Lange, weekdays as he steps behind the microphone for his new 12–3pm show. In addition, he will also host Weekend Breakfast on Saturdays from 7–10am.



“Storytelling and bold personalities who are relatable, likeable and speak to the Western Cape are key to why listeners tune into KFM 94.5. EB is the quintessential ‘guy-next-door’, a homegrown local talent who understands the rhythm of the city. We are extremely excited to welcome EB Inglis to the KFM family,” said Stephen Werner, KFM 94.5 station manager.



Werner added: “Tracey and EB will work together to provide the perfect soundtrack to your workday with great content, lots of personality and, of course, the most music to make you feel great!”



“I look forward to reintroducing myself to Capetonians at the Western Cape’s biggest radio station. Listeners can look forward to a refreshed sound during their workday whilst familiar favourites like the seven-in-a-row music marathon every hour feature will remain part of the fabric of my weekday show. It doesn’t get bigger than KFM 94.5 and I’m excited about the chance to grow the lunchtime audience. A big plus to joining the KFM 94.5 family is the opportunity to tap into my to my radio repertoire by kick-starting Saturdays for the people of the Cape with a healthy mix of sport and lifestyle content,” said EB Inglis.



KFM 94.5 new lineup (weekdays and Saturdays) to take effect from 24 February 2020:



Weekday lineup:



5–6am: Early Mornings with Liezel van der Westhuizen

6–9am: KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs

9–12pm: Tracey Lange

12–3pm: EB Inglis

3–7pm: The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

7–10pm: KFM Nights with Brandon Leigh



Saturday lineup



4am–7am: Early Weekend Breakfast with Jonathan Duguid

7am–10am: Saturday Breakfast with EB Inglis

10am–2pm: The KFM Top40 with Carl Wastie

2pm–6pm: Feel Great Weekends with Mitch Matyana

6–9pm: The Bloc Party with Mamohau Seseane



Tune into EB Inglis’ first show on Monday 24 February 2020 from 12–3pm. For the latest news and information from KFM 94.5 visit



