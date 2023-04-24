MusicExchange: Majozi releases brand new single, 'Honest'

A song dealing with the ups and downs of life and how we are too ashamed to share how we really feel with each other, Honest was written during 2022 when Majozi went into studio whilst experiencing a particularly emotionally challenging day.
The result: A fun and upbeat offering where Majozi intentionally wanted the music to be the polar opposite of what the lyrics are saying, similar to real life conversations where people often say the exact opposite of what they mean.
“We often say we are fine and put on a smile when sometimes we are actually dying on the inside. But sprinkled amongst the sad lyrics, listeners will find a little hope. If you’re willing to search for it. It’s what I like to do.” says Majozi.
We chatted prior to the release...
Singer-songwriter.
Music is the means by which I express the things that I am most passionate about.
My music is about Love, and God.
Never be a better musician, than you are a person - Quincy Jones.
Not sure to be honest.
God calls me to it.
Dairy. It runs straight through me.
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. They are masters of the craft.
A studio filled with other collaborators that I love and admire is always a good space to be in.
Meeting people and travelling.
Darling
I’ve fallen many times.
Jesus.
Stormzy.
Francois Van Coke. He’s done a lot for me but also, he us just the greatest person.
I try not to treasure any possessions, but I am grateful for all my fender guitars.
A coffee from Rosetta.
Headlining Glastonbury.
Big smiles.
Maj is the most common one.
Something that would help people.
Kind, good, generous, insecure, normal.
This is a hard one, but for now I’ll say Inception.
That Hideous Strength by CS Lewis.
What's My Age Again? by Blink 182. I never knew a song could make me feel like that.
I’ll narrow it down to the most important, God, Jesus, and my wife, Daniela
Nice.
Iceland.
Getting married.
The Disney+ app.
Not being good enough.
Peace.
Forget where I am.
You can control how others feel about you, only how you react and feel.
This whole thing to be honest. I love that this is what I get to do, and I am very grateful to still be doing it.
I’m an ambassador for Paedspal, who help children with life limiting illness, and also on the board of Hearts That Hope who provide a loving home for children who have been abandoned.
I have many wishes, but my main one is to just be happy. Whatever I do.
