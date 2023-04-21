Luxury womenswear designer wins 2023 Mr Price New Talent Search

Source: Supplied

Mr Price is the fashion retail partner of SA Fashion Week, and also the sponsor of the New Talent Search and Scouting Menswear Competition shows, which are geared towards launching the careers of up-and-coming designers.

As the 2023 Mr Price New Talent Search winner, Gonsolve will take home R50,000 to continue growing her design studio based on her Western Cape farm and she receives a week-long mentorship programme learning the full retail cycle at Mr Price head office. Furthermore, she’ll begin designing her limited-edition range bringing together her signature elegant aesthetic with her love for handcrafted details to launch in selected Mr Price stores later this year.

Winning work

Gonsolve's winning fashion range takes inspiration from nature and female empowerment, and incorporates her love for reducing, reusing and recycling materials, like the standout pressed florals grown from her own garden in Porterville. This inspiration translated into an impeccably tailored and whimsical collection of languid day dresses, cosy knits and contemporary blouses.

“I still can’t believe that I’m the New Talent Search winner. This whole experience has been breathtaking, exhausting and exciting. To all the up-and-coming designers looking to enter, just do it. Enter competitions, apply for internships and learn as much as you can in this industry,” Consolves commented.

Kevin Smit, managing director of Mr Price, commented, “The standard of this year’s New Talent Search is a testament to the dynamic and innovative nature of South African design. From reimagined use of textiles, to fabrics rich with colour and heritage, all the finalists should be proud of the designs they showcased down the runway.

“Cyla’s ability to conceptualise and bring her vision to life in a fresh and unexpected way really stood out and we are so excited to welcome her into the family and support her journey as this year’s winner.”

All eyes will now be on the next generation of menswear designers as preparations for the Scouting Menswear show in October 2023 begin.