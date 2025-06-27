MusicExchange: Local pop-rock band, Cinema returns with latest single, Elephant In The Room

South African pop-rock band Cinema returns with their latest single, Elephant In The Room, a shimmering pop gem that introduces the band’s new frontman and gifted vocalist, Stephan Nel.

Image supplied

With its quintessential, classic pop ingredients; infectious hooks, and emotive lyrics, Elephant In The Room captures both the timeless spirit and fresh energy of a band that has consistently evolved over the decades.

Formed in Johannesburg in 1986, during a period of remarkable musical creativity in South Africa, Cinema quickly rose to national prominence in the mid-1980s.

The band became one of the era’s defining pop acts, known for their vibrant performances, emotive songwriting, and an impressive streak of 12 Top 10 hits on the South African music charts - testament to their exceptional songwriting and enduring appeal.

Today, with a celebrated comeback in the 2020s, Cinema continues to build on its legacy. Elephant In The Room is both a nod to the band’s storied past and a bold step into the future.

Powered by Stephan Nel’s captivating vocals and Cinema’s trademark musical craftsmanship, the track is set to resonate with long-time fans and new listeners alike.

I chatted to Chris Frank who plays keys and bass in the band...

Chris Frank. Image supplied

What is your purpose?

Cynical as it may sound, I don’t believe we have a “purpose” in the philosophical sense - other than perhaps to procreate and be kind to others. Leaving a footprint is an optional extra.

What does music mean to you?

Music soothes my soul, especially creating it. If anything does give me a sense of purpose, it is that feeling of pulling something out of nothing...its magical.

What is you rmusic about?

Expressing my feelings at the time. I'm not very good at music on demand. In the past I've written songs about war, homelessness, the universe, joy, my parents and sometimes even good old fashioned love.

What is your motto?

Be Kind. Have fun. Play music. Play Tennis

Retirement will happen when...

It's already happened! Coming out of retirement is another story…

Who woudld you love to co-write with?

Paul McCartney.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Hiking in the country, out of sight of civilisation

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Pulling something tangible from the ether. Closest thing to giving birth I guess.

Image supplied

The songs you must do during every show?

My Kind of Girl and Inside and out. Hopefully soon Elephant In The Room

Any funny moments on stage?

First one that comes to mind is our guitarist falling through the stage and somehow managing to maintain his composure. Wasn’t funny at the time though.

Who are your heroes?

Beatles, Moody Blues, Zeppelin and Queen

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Bill Gates. I love his attitude to life and am baffled how many people dislike or resent him

What is your most treasured possession?

A painting of my late mother

It's your round, what are you drinking?

A glass of cold Chardonnay , preferably at sunset down in the Cape Wineland’s

Dream gig to do?

Hollywood Bowl

What makes you stand out?

I try not to, but maybe my sense of humour?

Any nicknames?

At school it was Polecat and Polak (something to do with my Slavic origins?)

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A science teacher

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Hey Jude, One Lonely Room, Love Theme from St Elmos Fire and You Raise Me Up

Greatest movie ever made?

Sound of Music

What book are you reading?

The God Delusion by Richard Dawkins

What song changed your life?

My kind of Girl

Who do you love?

It's complicated

What is your favourite word?

Happy

Top of your bucket list?

A world cruise

Your greatest achievement?

Being a decent human being.

What do you complain about most often?

Stupid people, long cues.

What is your biggest fear?

Becoming dependant on other people

Happiness is...

Being surrounded by happy people. Its contageous

On stage, I tend to...

Zone out and gaze into the darkness

The best life lesson you have learned?

As you sow.

What have been your favourite journeys so far?

Going home to the UK and closer to home, my visits to the Cape.

Wishes and dreams?

Good health and peace on Earth.