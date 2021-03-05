Telkom appoints Levergy as new sponsorship agency

Levergy, part of the global M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment network, has welcomed leading telecommunications business Telkom to its growing list of clients, closing off a very promising start to 2021. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process, which sees the agency immediately begin work across the sponsorship portfolio for Telkom and its group of companies. The portfolio includes significant investments in high growth areas of women's sport and e-sports. In addition, the agency has been mandated to grow the commercial programme for VS Gaming, Telkom's owned gaming and esports asset.