Telkom appoints Levergy as new sponsorship agency

Levergy, part of the global M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment network, has welcomed leading telecommunications business Telkom to its growing list of clients, closing off a very promising start to 2021. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process, which sees the agency immediately begin work across the sponsorship portfolio for Telkom and its group of companies. The portfolio includes significant investments in high growth areas of women's sport and e-sports. In addition, the agency has been mandated to grow the commercial programme for VS Gaming, Telkom's owned gaming and esports asset.
Levergy managing director Ray Langa says: “2020 was a challenging year, not only for Levergy but for our industry as a whole. So, to kickoff 2021 with a major new client is not only immensely exciting but a great boost for our agency. We are very proud of our continued growth, especially under these testing times and are delighted to welcome Telkom to the Levergy family. Our first few engagements with the team have been hugely encouraging and it’s great to see one of South African’s leading brands placing huge importance on the impact that sponsorships and passion-based marketing can create for the brand and the business.”
The appointment follows the agency’s recent recognition at the Hollard Sports Industry Awards where they were named Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.
“The level of thinking across strategy, creative and commercial insight that was prevalent throughout Levergy’s response to our brief definitely set them apart and, importantly, their deep understanding of the growing e-sports sector make them an ideal partner,” says Gugu Mthembu, Telkom consumer chief marketing officer. “They have also shown impressive tenacity with the solutions they created for their existing partners in the toughest year in memory for the sponsorship industry. I would like to congratulate them on their appointment, and I look forward to the meaningful impact they can bring to our brand.”
Levergy is a communications agency specialising in sponsorship, activations, experiential, sport PR, entertainment PR, content creation and social media. Founded in September 2012, they are the most awarded agency within the industry, working for some of the world’s biggest brands and have proved time after time that a brutally simple approach not only delivers big, market leading creative ideas, but also generates commercial impact. Their purpose is to ensure trusted advice and partnership without conflict of interest. Levergy were acquired by M&C Saatchi PLC in June 2017, joining the M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment network. In 2020 they were awarded Hollard Sport Industry Awards Agency of the Year for the second year in a row.