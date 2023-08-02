Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsAWIEFDNA Brand ArchitectsIMC ConferenceJacaranda FMDentsuInvibes AdvertisingJoe PublicExposure MarketingAlgoa FMBizcommunity.comSo InteractiveStoneHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


#ReclaimYourDNA wins big at #Bookmarks2023

2 Aug 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Creative Africa celebrates remarkable success at this year's IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards. The award-winning creative agency brought home 11 prestigious awards, which included two golds, three silvers, two bronzes and four silver craft awards for the exceptional work on the #ReclaimYourDNA campaign, created for AB InBev's Trophy Stout.
#ReclaimYourDNA wins big at #Bookmarks2023
#ReclaimYourDNA wins big at #Bookmarks2023
#ReclaimYourDNA wins big at #Bookmarks2023
#ReclaimYourDNA wins big at #Bookmarks2023

The campaign calls for the return of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, which was stolen by force in colonial times. The bulk of these artefacts are kept in Western institutions, who refuse to return them. #ReclaimYourDNA also aims to reconnect modern Nigerians to the priceless artistic achievements of their ancestors, through digital platforms.

Revolutionising the concept of a museum experience by crafting an immersive digital journey that stands to rival any traditional exhibits. Users were granted the opportunity to delve into the captivating history of the Benin Bronzes, while simultaneously engaging with exclusive, ephemeral digital artworks that drew inspiration from the originals.

Commenting on the wins, Michael Zylstra, managing partner for Dentsu Creative Africa said: “We are absolutely delighted with our wins at the IAB Bookmarks. Less than a year after launching Dentsu Creative on the continent with a mandate to make work that drives societal change and impacts culture the recognition from our peers for the #ReclaimYourDNA campaign across various channels and disciplines is extremely gratifying. We would like to thank our client partners AB InBev for their commitment to championing innovative digital work.”

To learn more about #ReclaimYourDNA, click here.

NextOptions
Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
Read more: awards, AB InBev, Dentsu, Michael Zylstra

Related

AWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub
AWIEFAWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub18 hours ago
Santam has announced the finalists for the awards. Source: Supplied.
All the Santam Women of the Future Awards finalists27 Jul 2023
Creative Circle Full Circle panel: (L to R) Roanna Williams - Creative Circle chairperson, Loyiso Twala - McCann Joburg chief creative officer, Vaughan Croeser - SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Khensani Nobanda - Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, nd Ann Nurock - trend spotter (Image by Danette Breitenbach.)
#Cannes2023: Creative Circle Full Circle focuses on SA's 2023 Cannes Lions performance26 Jul 2023
NightVision: Revolutionising campaign performance
DentsuNightVision: Revolutionising campaign performance18 Jul 2023
Amapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands
DentsuAmapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands14 Jul 2023
#Bookmarks2023: 5 insights to create a winning (Bookmarks) awards entry
#Bookmarks2023: 5 insights to create a winning (Bookmarks) awards entry11 Jul 2023
Njabulo Phewane from KWV with trophies for Best Distilled Gin and Best Gin of Show for Imagin Classic. Source: Supplied.
The 2023 Trophy Spirits Show winners announced7 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz