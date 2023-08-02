Industries

#BehindtheCampaign: MTN backs the Bokke in musical campaign

2 Aug 2023
MTN South Africa has launched an inspiring TV commercial that captures the essence of South African unity and unwavering support for the Springboks, as they gear up to defend their title in France this September.
The ad launched on Monday.

The ad – titled One team. 60 million voices - sends a resounding message of inclusivity, highlighting the power of bringing all South Africans together as one formidable force.

Potential

At the core of the campaign is the potential for the Springboks to become the first country ever to win four world championship titles and to retain the prestigious trophy for two consecutive tournaments.

The campaign is premised on MTN’s creative platform of progress which the Springboks, through their collective discipline, grit, determination and focus, truly epitomise. Equally, South Africans are known for their sense of determination, ambition and passion to drive progress, so MTN sought to tap into this energy to help power the Springboks.

Nomsa Chabeli, MTN’s general manager for brand and communications said her team looked to SA’s youth for inspiration.

“Our young people sing, chant and rally behind their school teams every weekend at rugby matches, athletics meetings and netballs games. These rallying calls have evolved to embrace South Africa’s cultural norms and diversity which includes GWIJO, a practice of collective singing and response,” Chabeli says.

Image supplied. #StopHoldMusic, Naked’s new campaign imagines an alternative universe where hold music is the new rock and roll, and fans get excited about
#BehindtheCampaign: Naked's tongue in cheek #StopHoldMusic campaign where hold music is the new rock 'n roll

By 30 May 2023

MTN has harnessed the power of GWIJO in this new ad to embrace the spirit of the country and inspire the nation to unite behind the Springboks and its chosen ‘Mtakamama’, which is loved by South African schools, as the GWIJO anthem.

“In our new TV ad, we tap into the passion of GWIJO and allow the power of Mtakamama to be the golden thread that rallies the nation. The song connects all South Africans to the Springboks and declares that our 60 million voices, in all 12 offcials languages, are behind the Boks as they ready themselves to defend the ultimate prize in France”, Chabeli concludes.

“Visually, the ad is an emotional masterpiece, featuring a diverse cross-section of South Africans from all walks of life, chanting the full song of ‘Mtakamama’ says Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.

Vibrant country 

Shot in various locations across Johannesburg, including the bustling streets of Braamfontein and the vibrant University of Johannesburg, the ad pulsates with the heartbeat of the nation - every frame reflecting the power of unity, resilience, and a collective strength that can only come from supporting the Springboks.

Surpassing the boundaries of traditional campaigns to shine a light on the often-underrepresented and overlooked deaf community, MTN collaborated with St Vincent School for the Deaf - a prominent institution known for its dedication to providing quality education to hearing-impaired or hard-of-hearing students - to lead the captivating ‘Silent Choir’ who perform Mtakamama in South African sign language, now South Africa’s 12th official language.

"Our GWIJO campaign is not just another ad; it's a testament to the unifying power of sport. MTN stands as a pillar of support for the Springboks and for the players who carry our nation’s pride on their shoulders. The time is now for all South Africans to come together as an unstoppable force of unity,” says Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO.

The lyrics, translated below, echo this message of togetherness and embracing diversity:

Lead:

Thina Siyazalana

Chorus:

Zupeeeee. Mnta’kaMama

Zupe-aaaaaaah. Ufik’izolo

umnta’kaMama

English Translation

Lead: We are born by one mother/we are siblings

Chorus: You're my blood/you are my brother/siste

TVC Credits

Client - MTN SA

  • Nomsa Chabeli GM Marketing
  • Bongani Ntshingila Senior Manager – Sponsorship and Events
  • Banele Sibunzi Manager – Brand and Communication
  • Thabo Phiri Manager – Sponsorship and Events
  • Trudy Didloff Senior Manager – Trade and Retailer Marketing
  • Pratiksha Jekison Senior Manager – Brand and Communication
  • Thato Mokhou Senior Specialist: Social Media - Consumer

Aency - TBWA

  • Carl Willoughby, CCO
  • Keith Manning, ECD
  • Greig Watt, Creative Director
  • Brendan Jack, Creative Director
  • Paul Binikos, MTN SA Lead – Account Management
  • Kaylynn Smith, MTN SA Lead – Account Management
  • Olwethu Mlawu, BUD
  • Derek Kie Digital ,Social Bud
  • Tracey Holme,Digital/Social Producer
  • Millicent Legodi, Account Director
  • Rachel Andreotti, TV Producer

Production - Darling Films

Director: SLIM
Eexecutive Producer: Melina Mc Donald and Lorraine Smit
Producer: Liz Dahl/Saskia Finlayson

