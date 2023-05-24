Showcase your outstanding marketing campaigns! Enter the Bar & Beverage Awards South Africa 2023

The Bar & Beverage Awards South Africa 2023 is excited to announce that entries are now open for its Beverage Awards submissions categories, including new categories that recognise supporting industries driving service excellence in the drinks sector.

This means that as an agency representing an alcohol or mixer brand, you have the chance to demonstrate your marketing prowess and outstanding achievements by submitting your submissions for consideration in categories such as Best Brand Campaign and Best CSI Campaign.

This is your chance to be acknowledged as being at the forefront of the industry as the inaugural Bar & Beverage Awards South Africa is set to become the most prestigious local drinks awards, placing it alongside international drinks awards such as Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards. By participating, you will have an invaluable opportunity to showcase your brand's accomplishments and gain well-deserved recognition. And winning in any of these categories will not only solidify your brand's reputation but also provide a powerful platform to further elevate your presence in the market.

"We anticipate these categories to be highly coveted and an exciting addition to the awards. It is important to recognise the individuals and companies that support the industry and drive service excellence, and we are delighted to provide a platform for them to showcase their accomplishments," says Paul Reynell, marketing director of the Bar & Beverage Awards.

Any brand, distributor or agency may submit an entry to be considered for an award. To ensure transparency and proficiency, the judging panel is comprised of a robust panel of 32 highly respected captains of industry, led by drinks writer and educator Leah van Deventer. Judges are eligible for awards but will be recused from judging any award they're nominated for, or where they have a conflict of interest.

Each submission category recognises the best in their respective field and highlights the innovation, creativity and a dash of showmanship that the South African beverage industry is known for. The full list of categories:

Best New Local Cocktail Ingredient



Best New Local Spirit



Best New Local Liqueur or Spirit Aperitif



Best Brand Campaign



Best CSI Campaign



Best Brand Manager



Best Sales Representative

Don't miss this opportunity to gain recognition for your agency's excellence in the South African beverage industry. Submit your application today and join the ranks of the industry's best and brightest. Entries close on 15 June 2023. To submit an entry visit www.barandbeverageawards.co.za. For more information about the Bar & Beverage Awards visit www.barandbeverageawards.co.za.

Follow us on social media for updates: Instagram @bar_beverageawards and Facebook @barbeverageawards.



