GlobalCom PR Network Welcomes South African Agency, Paddington Station Inc

The award-winning communications agency, Paddington Station Inc., has officially joined the prestigious GlobalCom PR Network, making it the only South African agency within this global alliance of public relations firms. This achievement places Paddington Station Inc. among 80 independent agencies worldwide, giving global brands access to local expertise and international reach across various industries.

GlobalCom PR Network is a worldwide network of independent public relations firms with a proven track record in delivering integrated campaigns across over 100 countries. With more than 1,400 seasoned PR and marketing communications professionals, the network operates seamlessly across borders, ensuring clients benefit from both local insights and global reach. Paddington Station’s inclusion in the network not only gives GlobalCom PR Network representation in southern and eastern Africa, but also grants Paddington Station access to global research and data, such as the CleanTech Forum.

“It is with great pride that we announce Paddington Station Inc. as our exclusive partner in South Africa. Their impressive track record and dedication to impactful communication align perfectly with our mission at GlobalCom PR Network,” says Ralf Hartmann, CEO, GlobalCom PR Network. “This partnership enhances our presence in southern and eastern Africa and empowers us to provide our clients with the best of both local insights and global reach.”

Over the years, Paddington Station Inc. has consistently been recognised for its impactful work and campaigns in the communications landscape. In recent years, the agency received the prestigious Gold Presidential Prism Award for PR and Communication Advancement, as well as the 2023 Gold Prism Award for Best Small Agency of the Year. The agency was also the most awarded small agency of 2023.

Paul Reynell, founder and managing director at Paddington Station PR

“We invested a lot of time and resources in finding the right global network that aligned with our values and needs," said Paul Reynell, Paddington Station founder and managing director. “For our agency to remain independent was important for our clients as it meant our value chain and service levels were maintained, but now we can also offer all the benefits of a network agency, if not better."

With the recent expansion of the agency’s News Desk into eastern Africa and Nigeria, and the opening of a satellite office in Gauteng, Paddington Station Inc. certainly seems to be positioning itself as the agency ready to take its clients on a brand journey to success.

