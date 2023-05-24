Lego's DOOH billboard utilises the latest 3D technology

Lego's latest digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is an innovative 3D digital billboard that brings the Lego world to life.

Image supplied. Lego’s latest digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising is an innovative 3D digital billboard at the V&A Waterfront’s main Centre Court

Located at the V&A Waterfront’s main Centre Court, the Lego City characters appeared to leap and even zip line from the walls in the brand’s billboard.

The billboard forms part of the brand’s Your City, No Limits campaign and depicts a mash-up of various Lego City scenes, characters, and features from across the range of Lego City sets, designed using naked eye 3D image technology that creates a sensory illusion.

3D or forced perspective billboards

The anamorphic compatible billboard, also known as 3D or forced perspective billboards, is one of the latest trends in digital outdoor advertising, with the Lego brand being the first toy brand to make use of the medium.

Louis Vuitton, Samsung, WhatsApp, and BMW are among other prominent global brands that have recently made use of this form of advertising.

V4GOOD, the creative agency responsible for the billboard’s design and execution, worked closely with VFX suppliers based in Los Angeles to bring the concept to life, with little turnaround time to spare.

“Working with an inspiring client like the Lego Group has made this project that much more creatively rewarding and we hope this is just the start of new and interesting ways of storytelling using traditional formats in innovative ways on the local front,” says Vidya Manmohan, founder and CCO of V4GOOD.

Establishing a cool factor

Leanne Lombard, Lego MEA marketing manager, says, “We wanted to establish the cool factor into our Lego City portfolio for Lego South Africa with a strong connection to and engagement with kids and shoppers, and the Lego City 3D billboard certainly achieves this, breaking through the marketing clutter, creating talkability and exciting kids and adults alike.

“With kids in control, each Lego City becomes a canvas to create, play and live out stories from their imaginations. Each set offers iconic and easily decodable models anchored, empowering kids to create and shape their cities their own ways.”