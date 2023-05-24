Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch University Language CentreJNPRBroad MediaMembrana MediaMegaVision MediaMotsepe AdvertisingGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMDentsuDMASAStoneMscsportsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Lego's DOOH billboard utilises the latest 3D technology

24 May 2023
Lego's latest digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is an innovative 3D digital billboard that brings the Lego world to life.
Image supplied. Lego’s latest digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising is an innovative 3D digital billboard at the V&A Waterfront’s main Centre Court
Image supplied. Lego’s latest digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising is an innovative 3D digital billboard at the V&A Waterfront’s main Centre Court

Located at the V&A Waterfront’s main Centre Court, the Lego City characters appeared to leap and even zip line from the walls in the brand’s billboard.

The billboard forms part of the brand’s Your City, No Limits campaign and depicts a mash-up of various Lego City scenes, characters, and features from across the range of Lego City sets, designed using naked eye 3D image technology that creates a sensory illusion.

3D or forced perspective billboards

The anamorphic compatible billboard, also known as 3D or forced perspective billboards, is one of the latest trends in digital outdoor advertising, with the Lego brand being the first toy brand to make use of the medium.

Louis Vuitton, Samsung, WhatsApp, and BMW are among other prominent global brands that have recently made use of this form of advertising.

V4GOOD, the creative agency responsible for the billboard’s design and execution, worked closely with VFX suppliers based in Los Angeles to bring the concept to life, with little turnaround time to spare.

“Working with an inspiring client like the Lego Group has made this project that much more creatively rewarding and we hope this is just the start of new and interesting ways of storytelling using traditional formats in innovative ways on the local front,” says Vidya Manmohan, founder and CCO of V4GOOD.

Establishing a cool factor

Leanne Lombard, Lego MEA marketing manager, says, “We wanted to establish the cool factor into our Lego City portfolio for Lego South Africa with a strong connection to and engagement with kids and shoppers, and the Lego City 3D billboard certainly achieves this, breaking through the marketing clutter, creating talkability and exciting kids and adults alike.

“With kids in control, each Lego City becomes a canvas to create, play and live out stories from their imaginations. Each set offers iconic and easily decodable models anchored, empowering kids to create and shape their cities their own ways.”

NextOptions
Read more: Outdoor, digital billboard, out of home, billboard, Lego, DOOH, digital out of home

Related

Source © SA Taxi The Quickloc8 app addresses a host of daily challenges faced by taxi owners, drivers and commuters
Taxi fleet app useful for OOH?24 Apr 2023
McDonald's South Africa delivering to the fans
Primedia OutdoorMcDonald's South Africa delivering to the fans19 Apr 2023
Ruchelle Mouton is the new head of group marketing and services at Tractor Outdoor. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Ruchelle Mouton talks new head of group marketing & services role at Tractor Outdoor19 Apr 2023
Retail brands join in on April Fool's Day shenanigans
Retail brands join in on April Fool's Day shenanigans3 Apr 2023
Source: © Tim Douglas A consumer study by Engagement Labs shows net sentiment of consumer conversations continues to be positive for everyday categories such as beauty and personal care, children’s products, food and home
Study shows online and offline conversations have different outcomes for brands20 Mar 2023
Source © Adobo Magazine Moving Walls and Dentsu Africa have formed a partnership to launch a full-stack Out of Home (OOH) advertising technology platform across multiple markets in the continent
OOH and DOOH solution for Africa launches20 Feb 2023
New Lego Friends lineup features diverse new characters with complex emotions
New Lego Friends lineup features diverse new characters with complex emotions8 Feb 2023
Image supplied. SA's largest roadside LED will be live at the beginning of February on Johannesburg’s N1 highway
SA's biggest DOOH solar powered billboard is coming this February26 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz