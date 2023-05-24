Industries

#BehindtheSelfie: Delia Gennis, client service director at Boomtown

24 May 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
This week we catch up with Delia Gennis who is the client service director at Boomtown. Gennis was recently promoted from her business operation lead role.

Boomtown is an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in integrated brand communications and brand design.

Delia Gennis, client account director at Boomtown.
Delia Gennis, client account director at Boomtown.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

The fact that the only constant is change. No day is the same - the industry is always in flux, evolving daily as technology, tools and platforms advance and consumer behaviour changes. I thrive on the challenge of learning new things.

What is a typical workday for you?

I am the bridge between the client and the agency, so I connect daily with our clients and also spend time leading the client service team and participating in key meetings throughout the agency.

Describe your career so far?

It’s been a rollercoaster of a career in the industry but I wouldn't change it for the world. I started at the bottom and worked myself up to client service director at Boomtown. Yip, it took me 13 years and a lot of ups and downs, but it's been fun and so rewarding.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

I am currently reading Start with the Why, how great leaders inspire action by Simon Sinek

What's your favourite gif?

Who inspires you?

Siya Kolisi - he was born into a humble household and overcame many obstacles to change his life. He has put in hard work to be where he is today.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A primary school teacher.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry

  • Be willing to start at the bottom as it’s tough industry but very rewarding.
  • Be self-motivated to put in the extra time to learn different skills that the industry can offer.
  • Embrace thinking out of the box. If you can't, this industry is not for you.
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
advertising, Boomtown, agency, Behind the selfie, Karabo Ledwaba

