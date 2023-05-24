BehindtheSelfie: Delia Gennis, client service director at Boomtown

This week we catch up with Delia Gennis who is the client service director at Boomtown. Gennis was recently promoted from her business operation lead role.

Boomtown is an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in integrated brand communications and brand design.

Delia Gennis, client account director at Boomtown.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

The fact that the only constant is change. No day is the same - the industry is always in flux, evolving daily as technology, tools and platforms advance and consumer behaviour changes. I thrive on the challenge of learning new things.

What is a typical workday for you?

I am the bridge between the client and the agency, so I connect daily with our clients and also spend time leading the client service team and participating in key meetings throughout the agency.

Describe your career so far?

It’s been a rollercoaster of a career in the industry but I wouldn't change it for the world. I started at the bottom and worked myself up to client service director at Boomtown. Yip, it took me 13 years and a lot of ups and downs, but it's been fun and so rewarding.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

I am currently reading Start with the Why, how great leaders inspire action by Simon Sinek

What's your favourite gif?

Who inspires you?

Siya Kolisi - he was born into a humble household and overcame many obstacles to change his life. He has put in hard work to be where he is today.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A primary school teacher.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry