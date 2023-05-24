BehindtheSelfie: Delia Gennis, client service director at Boomtown

Boomtown is an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in integrated brand communications and brand design.
The fact that the only constant is change. No day is the same - the industry is always in flux, evolving daily as technology, tools and platforms advance and consumer behaviour changes. I thrive on the challenge of learning new things.
I am the bridge between the client and the agency, so I connect daily with our clients and also spend time leading the client service team and participating in key meetings throughout the agency.
It’s been a rollercoaster of a career in the industry but I wouldn't change it for the world. I started at the bottom and worked myself up to client service director at Boomtown. Yip, it took me 13 years and a lot of ups and downs, but it's been fun and so rewarding.
I am currently reading Start with the Why, how great leaders inspire action by Simon Sinek
Siya Kolisi - he was born into a humble household and overcame many obstacles to change his life. He has put in hard work to be where he is today.
A primary school teacher.