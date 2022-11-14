Industries

    The evolution of B2B marketing requires fresh approaches and tactics

    14 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman Thompson in South Africa has created a specialist Business to Business (B2B) task force to help take B2B businesses and brands into the evolving B2B marketing landscape. The team will be led by new-joiner Nicky Turnbull, who will be supported by Edwin Mbugua, as well as a team of strategists specialising in B2B content strategy, account-based marketing, and commerce and CRM teams as and when required.
    Edwin Mbugua and Nicky Turnbull will lead Wunderman Thompson's SA Business to Business (B2B) task force
    Edwin Mbugua and Nicky Turnbull will lead Wunderman Thompson's SA Business to Business (B2B) task force

    Parusha Partab, group strategy director for Wunderman Thompson, is delighted with these new additions to her team. “We’ve scaled up our B2B capacity in response to client demand. It’s a specialised area of marketing, and both Nicky and Edwin bring knowledge, experience, and talent to the mix that promises to drive growth for our clients and Wunderman Thompson. Edwin is a former entrepreneur who knows first-hand the challenges businesses face and the role technology and data play for B2B marketers. Nicky has a track record of working with B2B clients from various sectors. Both see challenges from both a business and marketing perspective, and that was a crucial factor that influenced our decision in making these appointments”.

    Mbugua prides himself in his ability to have an end-to-end view across the customer lifecycle and his ability to drive maximum performance for clients.

    “When it comes to B2B marketing, the goal is to get more end customers for our clients and help them overcome any obstacles along that journey. I’ve consistently succeeded in delivering business goals and measurable results for clients. I was drawn to this role because I noticed that Wunderman Thompson is starting to focus increasingly on the B2B space and, of course, the group’s recent Grand Prix win at Cannes for the inaugural Creative B2B category. As a tech enthusiast, I appreciate the creative innovation with which the Wunderman Thompson brand has become synonymous,” adds Mbugua.

    Turnbull supplemented her strategic marketing skills with a product data management course through Wits Business School, which has afforded her a holistic view of business practices and management. She has built strong relationships over time in the industry; these allowed her to do some amazing work.

    Turnbull says she was drawn to the opportunity to join Wunderman Thompson for a number of reasons, “I’m excited to be part of the team that will grow the B2B strategic focus at the agency and the immense potential I will have to do great work with respected clients. Being part creative, part consultancy and part tech firm, we have the resources, tools and talent – and the passion – to move the needle in the B2B marketing space.”

    Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

    Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.
    Read more: B2B marketing, Parusha Partab, Wunderman Thompson, Wunderman Thompson South Africa

