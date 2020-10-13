Marketing Company news South Africa

Sovereign's quirky 'Be a worry boob' campaign raises funds for PinkDrive

13 Oct 2020
Issued by: Boomtown
With Covid-19 taking centre stage this year, Boomtown had to think of a truly engaging breast cancer awareness campaign for South African poultry producer, Sovereign, that would successfully remind women that checking their breasts is a top priority.

The annual Sovereign breast cancer awareness campaign not only raises general awareness but also funds for the non-profit, public benefit organisation PinkDrive.

Now in its third year, Sovereign donates R1 for every 1kg of Country Range chicken breasts purchased by consumers at Spars throughout the Eastern Cape and Food Lover’s Markets in Gauteng to the PinkDrive.

“With Covid-19 being the main health concern and point of focus this year, women are not visiting their GPs or clinics, and are not going for their regular health check-ups, leaving their health at the wayside. ‘Be a Worry Boob’ brings women’s health back into focus, reminding women what’s still important: checking their breasts for signs of breast cancer,” said Boomtown’s Digital Copywriter, Liesl Silverman.

“By asking people if they are worried about the right things, we are urging them to get their priorities straight, and make sure checking their breasts is top of their list. The ‘Be a worry boob’ messaging is a call to action for all women, be they mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, cousins, aunties and colleagues,” added Boomtown Graphic Designer, Danelle Claassen.

“With this campaign, we wanted to create thought-provoking ideas and visuals to raise awareness. We aimed to make the consumer stop, look and think. We addressed this very serious topic with fun and quirky messaging and visuals, that would make people ask, ‘What is a Worry Boob?’” she said.


Boomtown first approached Sovereign with the idea of creating educational awareness during breast cancer awareness month, while driving sales in-store, in 2018. The ‘Don’t be chicken, check them’ campaign was based on the insight that women are often too scared to check their breasts because they are worried about what they might find. Overall, the campaigns were a huge success resulting in Sovereign donating R55,000 in the first year and R187,000 in the second, a 300% growth in donations to PinkDrive.

Throughout the previous campaigns, Boomtown used humour and wit to bring attention to such a serious topic, and this year was no different with the witty, quirky and attention-grabbing tag line ‘Be a worry boob’.

The campaign was rolled out on digital platforms and in-store using tactically placed wobblers in food aisles, eye-catching on-pack stickers, and t-shirt stickers for customers to show their support for breast cancer awareness. An illustrated breast check tutorial, fun Facebook frame and competition were rolled out on Sovereign’s social media platforms.

Watch the ‘How to do a breast check’ video here: How to do a breast check self-exam video

Headquartered in Port Elizabeth and with offices in Johannesburg, Boomtown is an agile team of brand-led thinkers whose original creativity has been rewarded by industry competitions locally and abroad. It started trading in 1994 when its founder famously sold his inheritance – two cows – to buy the office’s first computer. Today, Boomtown has achieved Level 2 BBBEE status and 51% Black ownership of which 30% is by a Black women-owned entity.


Sovereign Foods began as a family business in the Eastern Cape’s Rocklands Valley and has grown to become a fully-integrated poultry operation with a national footprint. It was the first in its industry sector to achieve Proudly South African accreditation.

Credits

Client: Sovereign
Brand: Country Range
Agency: Boomtown Agency
Digital Strategist: Lara-Anne Derbyshire
Digital Project Manager: Lisa Snyman
Digital Integration Manager: Cayleigh Zambonini
Digital Copywriter: Liesl Silverman
Graphic Designer: Danelle Claassen
Community Manager and Content Creator: Brenda Ulay
Senior Social Media Manager: Marion Marais
Business Unit Director: Lindey Kennedy

Boomtown
We are an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in creative brand design, integrated communications, and digital marketing. We believe that everyone can look, but not everyone can see. It's why we use on-the-ground market immersion and create culturally relevant, creative solutions to connect brands with hearts.
About Us | News | Contact
