Momentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess | Womentum Tribe Virtual Essay

Momentum's Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa on her journey to success and the audacity to dream big! Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa is the head of consumer brand marketing at Momentum Financial Services and is somewhat of a warrior who yields a powerful arsenal of passion, curiosity, ambition and a strong sense of community...

South African women are standing up to tell their stories – owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign is a celebration of the many inspiring women who have broken barriers and shattered stereotypes. At the forefront of this movement is the Womentum Tribe; a class of powerful women who are spearheading the campaign to inspire women toward unapologetically owning their success.Now, more than ever, women need to highlight how they have overcome challenges and obstacles, redefining what it means to be a woman for the generations to come. While the battle for equality is far from over, adversities and fears are being conquered one step at a time.Women are not just being encouraged to make no apologies for their success, but to accelerate efforts towards active participation by all. As part of Momentum’s movement of calling women to action, several prominent South African women shared their personal stories to encourage and empower others to take up more space and shatter as many barriers as possible. Introducing the Womentum Tribe:Internationally acclaimed facilitator and moderator Nozipho Tshabalala is amongst Africa Youth Awards 2019’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans. This conversation strategist is passionate about women empowerment.“There are many different perimeters where we show up as women. We are successful in many different ways. Successful as moms, successful as partners, successful as career women. Own your success, no matter where it is.”Akhona Makalima does not face red cards – she hands them out. Leading the way for female soccer referees, she is currently the only woman on the Safa (South African Football Federation) panel and made history when she became the first and only female referee in the Premier Soccer League’s 24-year history.“Success is different for every person. My success is not the same as the next person. Don’t ever feel you have not achieved because your journey is not the same as that of others. I measure my successes on what I have done and what I want to achieve. Write down your goals and plan where you are going. Be disciplined, set realistic goals and have time frames and then roll with it.”Ndoni Mcunu is a scientist and environmentalist who is currently pursuing a PhD at the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is also the founder and CEO of Black Women in Science, a registered non-profit aimed at providing scientific and research skills for science students and graduates.“Make sure you have the skills to stand out. Don’t stop educating yourself.”Momentum Protea cricketer, Ayabonga Khaka is one of South Africa’s most talented medium pace bowlers. She has made 78 appearances, including 21 T20s and is in the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings.“Owning my success means being able to live into that which I am in this world for doing it to the best of my ability. On the journey to success, leave no room for doubt. Do what you have to do and do it well.”Fran Hilton-Smith has played every role in the national football team; from that of player to team manager and then coach. She is a former Safa technical director and has worked for Fifa in different positions including as a member of the World Cup committee since 2002.“We need a continual snowballing effect to break the barriers around gender inequality. We must never stop empowering women and encouraging them to be successful. Don’t apologise for what you have achieved.”Thato Moagi has no qualms getting her hands dirty. This farmer and agripreneur is developing and managing farming operations in Limpopo and the Western Cape breaking down stereotypes around agriculture.“Growing up in Johannesburg, I never really had an image of what a female farmer looked like. I knew what the farmer’s wife or daughter looked like, but a woman farming was not something I could associate with. Women did the admin on farms, the books in the background. My story has unfolded in such a way to show girls that women are farmers and they look like me.”Economist Sanisha Packirisamy has never shied away from numbers. As an economist at Momentum Investments, she encourages women to become financially independent as it allows them to be the sole architect of their future.“Successful women lead to successful communities that lead to a successful country.”There is no stopping Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, Momentum’s head of marketing when it comes to empowering women and breaking down barriers. For her, success is not about money, but about being present in the moment and fulfilling life’s ambitions.“Success is failure turned inside out. It is two sides of the same coin. Sometimes you have to fail to be successful. Other times you are successful, yet you still fail.”Kgothatso Moremedi is a fixed income dealer at Momentum Investments and does not shy away from challenges no matter how difficult. Women need to believe in themselves, she says, and own their success boldly.“Bag every milestone, every small achievement. Success is constantly pursued.”Independent financial adviser Ana Scott gets up every day to achieve her goal of alleviating and eradicating poverty in South Africa by giving families their power back. Perseverance and hard work are qualities she holds dear.“Believe in yourself, and you will see success. Share your story. Many women are walking on this journey. When we speak to each other, we make it easier. We can relate to each other.”