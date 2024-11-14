Top Safa boss appears in court

Legal Criminal Law
Criminal Law News South Africa

    14 Nov 2024
    14 Nov 2024
    President of the South African Football Association (Safa), Danny Jordaan, together with two co-accused, have been granted bail after appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on allegations of fraud of over R1.1m.
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    Jordaan, together with former Safa chief financial officer (CFO), Gronie Hluyo, and former journalist and director of Grit Communications, Trevor Neethling appeared in the court on Wednesday.

    “They were all charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

    “The allegations stem from a 12-month Service Level Agreement [SLA] allegedly entered by Safa, represented by Jordaan, and Grit Communications in December 2017, for the provision of public relations and communication services to Safa,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

    She explained that the state alleges that Jordaan “in contravention of the Safa statutes, signed the SLA that was neither sanctioned nor approved by Safa, and that he and Neethling backdated the agreement to 1 October 2017”.

    Grit Communications is alleged to have been employed to protect Jordaan’s personal image after allegations of rape surfaced against him in 2017.

    “Furthermore, that he allegedly acquired protection services worth over R40,000 purported to be for Safa from Badger Security, during the Safa 2018 elective congress, whilst these protection services were allegedly exclusively rendered to him.

    “According to Safa statutes, Jordaan was precluded from doing so, as only the CFO and chief executive officer of Safa were authorised to sign contractual agreements. The PR services were already rendered to Safa by its existing department that handled PR and communication.

    “Despite full knowledge of the unauthorised and unlawful nature of the actions of both Jordaan and Neethling, it is alleged that Hluyo approved the payments to Grit Communications and Badger Security,” she said.

    The three were granted bail of some R20,000 each and are expected back in court on 5 December 2024.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
