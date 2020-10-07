Basa tribute to Linda Givon

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) is deeply saddened by the passing of Goodman Gallery founder Linda Givon.

Linda Givon

A tenacious advocate for the visual arts and the 2019 recipient of the Basa Awards Arts Champion Award, Ms Givon opened the Goodman Gallery in 1966 and was a loyal supporter of the arts for more than 50 years. Commenting on her 2019 Basa Award, Ms Givon said: "Having lived through really gruelling times in South Africa, for the purpose of empowering disadvantaged and disinherited artists, I felt it my mission to keep the heart of art pumping. Basa performs this very noble function by raising the means and wherewithal to enable these ideals. Without Basa, the state of art would be below non-existent. Now we exist. I am very proud to receive this acknowledgement from the most highly valued philanthropic institute in South Africa.”Under her management, many of the country’s most well-known artists all came to prominence through the Goodman Gallery, amongst the many of which included Dumile Feni, William Kentridge, Ezrom Legae and Robert Hodgins, David Goldblatt, Kendall Geers and Penny Siopis. She promoted the work of Black artists and encouraged Black patrons to frequent the gallery. She was also amongst the first to promote South African art and artists internationally. Linda Givon’s legacy will leave a lasting impact on SA’s artistic heritage.