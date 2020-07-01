Vizeum SA scores silver

On 22 June 2020, the annual Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) Global Innovation Award winners were announced at the live Innovation Awards ceremony.
The Innovation Awards are held annually to bring forward the networks best work globally and to celebrate it. Innovation is critical to clients' success, and Dentsu Aegis Network is committed to fostering a culture that truly innovates the way brands are built.
A total of 679 entries made it through to final judging. While 264 judges from across the businesses and regions, reviewed and debated the work, across the 10 categories to produce shortlists.
Shortlisted four times in three categories, DAN South Africa and its network of agencies made its mark on a global stage. “Being shortlisted more than once and taking home a silver at The DAN Global Innovation awards is a huge achievement for our market. I am so proud of our team and their passion as well as the excellent work delivered to our clients,”
said Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu Aegis network South Africa. FoxP2 South Africa
was shortlisted in two categories, ‘Breakthrough Strategic Ideas’ as well as ‘Social Impact: creating sustainable value for our clients, society and the environment’ for 1st for Women, 16 Days of light. In addition, Red Star South Africa was also shortlisted in the ‘Breakthrough Strategic Ideas’ category for the Heineken, When You Drive Never Drink campaign.
The Carling Black Label – Carling Cup 2019 campaign won Vizeum a silver in the ‘Fulfilling the potential of media’ category. Judges were looking for solutions where real people insight drives a strategy that combines the discipline of media effectiveness, with the innovation that connects with audiences in different and better ways to deliver positive business outcomes for our clients and their brands.
Carling Black Label relaunched the football cup campaign with an audience empowering mission. Real people insight drives a ’game-changing’ strategy, which not only connects the audience closely to the brand but which also gives the fans a voice and empowers the fan audience to shape the future of football and change the game. By including audience integrating media such as Twitter, radio call-ins, on-pack mechanic driving to mobile etc., fans were given a unique opportunity to have the power to vote and decide on seven game changers in a sanctioned match, including time-out for a yellow card, captain selection and substitutions.
Engaging the audience led to remarkable business results, the campaign reached over 95% of South African adults (37 million people), generated millions in media value, activated the challenging younger target group that had lost interest and aimed at positioning the carling cup as must see football event filling the fourth-largest soccer stadium with engaged football fans again. Media is surely ‘fulfilling the potential of media’ when it is delivering media firsts in the market (e.g. first live stream on Twitter) and able to influence and change the attitude of the audience from boredom back to loving football and the Carling Cup at the same time.
On the award win, Byron John, managing director of Vizeum Johannesburg said: “The relaunch of the ‘Carling Cup’, a football (soccer) championship created by AB InBev brand, Carling Black Label, received a Silver Award at the Dentsu Aegis (global) Innovation Awards.
This was, in my view, a groundbreaking campaign that was brought to life through the exceptional talent and expertise of our Vizeum team. A special mention to Glen Atwell for coordinating the entire media ecosystem in making the campaign the success it was.
The entire Vizeum team supporting ABInBev, is nothing short of remarkable in the manner in which they innovate the way brands are built through their media expertise and excellence. Congrats to the team on this amazing achievement and recognition on this global stage.““Byron and the team at Vizeum JHB have really done us proud by landing a covetable Silver award in this category - in doing so they’ve demonstrated the very essence of the Vizeum approach to media. The ‘Fulfilling the potential of Media’ category sought solutions where real people insight drove strategy that combined the discipline of media effectiveness with the innovation that connected with audiences in different and better ways to deliver positive business outcomes for clients and brands. The Carling Black Label Cup campaign pulled this off in every way, delivering stellar results in an innovative, engaging way.”
- Anne Van Rensburg, managing director of Vizeum Cape Town.