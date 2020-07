Vizeum SA scores silver

On 22 June 2020, the annual Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) Global Innovation Award winners were announced at the live Innovation Awards ceremony.

The Innovation Awards are held annually to bring forward the networks best work globally and to celebrate it. Innovation is critical to clients' success, and Dentsu Aegis Network is committed to fostering a culture that truly innovates the way brands are built.A total of 679 entries made it through to final judging. While 264 judges from across the businesses and regions, reviewed and debated the work, across the 10 categories to produce shortlists.Shortlisted four times in three categories, DAN South Africa and its network of agencies made its mark on a global stage.said Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu Aegis network South Africa. FoxP2 South Africa was shortlisted in two categories, ‘Breakthrough Strategic Ideas’ as well as ‘Social Impact: creating sustainable value for our clients, society and the environment’​ for 1st for Women, 16 Days of light. In addition, Red Star South Africa was also shortlisted in the ‘Breakthrough Strategic Ideas’ category for the Heineken, When You Drive Never Drink campaign.The Carling Black Label – Carling Cup 2019 campaign won Vizeum a silver in the ‘Fulfilling the potential of media’ category. Judges were looking for solutions where real people insight drives a strategy that combines the discipline of media effectiveness, with the innovation that connects with audiences in different and better ways to deliver positive business outcomes for our clients and their brands.​​​​​​Carling Black Label relaunched the football cup campaign with an audience empowering mission. Real people insight drives a ’game-changing’ strategy, which not only connects the audience closely to the brand but which also gives the fans a voice and empowers the fan audience to shape the future of football and change the game. By including audience integrating media such as Twitter, radio call-ins, on-pack mechanic driving to mobile etc., fans were given a unique opportunity to have the power to vote and decide on seven game changers in a sanctioned match, including time-out for a yellow card, captain selection and substitutions.Engaging the audience led to remarkable business results, the campaign reached over 95% of South African adults (37 million people), generated millions in media value, activated the challenging younger target group that had lost interest and aimed at positioning the carling cup as must see football event filling the fourth-largest soccer stadium with engaged football fans again. Media is surely ‘fulfilling the potential of media’ when it is delivering media firsts in the market (e.g. first live stream on Twitter) and able to influence and change the attitude of the audience from boredom back to loving football and the Carling Cup at the same time.​On the award win, Byron John, managing director of Vizeum Johannesburg said:- Anne Van Rensburg, managing director of Vizeum Cape Town.