Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 category finalists

The Sunday Times Gen Next survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.
The survey conducted by HDI Youth Consultancy (now incorporated into Yellowwood) has previously been limited to South African youths between the ages of 8 and 23, but for the first time also includes a sample population of Young Professionals, aged 25 to 30 years. More than six thousand youth and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2020 survey period which concluded ahead of the national Covid-19 lockdown.
However, the Gen Next survey has not been insulated from the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, says Bonolo Molale of HDI:
The greatest impact has been in our inability to reach the full desired sample of 12,000 youth and young professionals. Despite the challenges faced, we have reached 6000 youth and young professionals which is a significant sample size and represents a large and relevant population from which to draw insights on youth.
Eben Gewers, head of Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing at Arena Holdings – which owns Sunday Times Gen Next – says:
"The 2020 survey results will serve as the most accurate ‘before’ snapshot of youth brand perception from a pre-lockdown, pre-Covid-19 period. It gives marketers a unique benchmark for measuring attitude shifts that may happen because of the hardships many will face, and how these will shape their spending priorities in a post-lockdown economic recovery period."
The survey also recognises youth perception of personal brands of sports and entertainment celebrities. “High profile individuals like sports stars, musicians, and actors play a huge role in youth culture, and it will be very interesting to see which of those celebrated in the 2020 survey results will maintain their good favour and continue to serve as responsible role models during this crucial time for our country,” says Gewers.
The finalists in the 2020 celebrity, sport and entertainment categories (in alphabetical order) are:
Coolest TV Soaps
7de Laan Empire IsiBaya The Queen Uzalo
Coolest Radio Stations
947 Jozi FM Lesedi FM Metro FM Ukhozi FM
Coolest Local Sportsperson
AB de Villiers Percy Tau Siphiwe Tshabalala Siya Kolisi Thembinkosi Lorch
Coolest Local DJ (radio or club)
Black Coffee DJ Maphorisa DJ Tira DJ Zinhle Kabza de Small
Coolest Local Male Celebrities
Cassper Nyovest Kaza de Small Kwesta Nasty C, Trevor Noah
Coolest Local Female Celebrities
Boity Thulo DJ Zinhle Lady Zamar Minnie Dlamini Sho Madjozi
Coolest Online Influencers
Bonang Matheba Kim Kardashian Lasizwe Mihlali Ndamase Somizi
Below are all category finalists in the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next survey (in random order). Only those categories marked with an * will be announced during the online awards event, however, all category winners will be published in the Sunday Times:
