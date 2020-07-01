Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Youth Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 category finalists

The Sunday Times Gen Next survey has announced the finalists across each of the 69 categories of the 16th annual Awards. The winners will be celebrated during an online event on 21 August 2020.
Image source: 123RF.com.

The Sunday Times Gen Next survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

The survey conducted by HDI Youth Consultancy (now incorporated into Yellowwood) has previously been limited to South African youths between the ages of 8 and 23, but for the first time also includes a sample population of Young Professionals, aged 25 to 30 years. More than six thousand youth and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2020 survey period which concluded ahead of the national Covid-19 lockdown.

However, the Gen Next survey has not been insulated from the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, says Bonolo Molale of HDI:
The greatest impact has been in our inability to reach the full desired sample of 12,000 youth and young professionals. Despite the challenges faced, we have reached 6000 youth and young professionals which is a significant sample size and represents a large and relevant population from which to draw insights on youth.

Eben Gewers, head of Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing at Arena Holdings – which owns Sunday Times Gen Next – says:

"The 2020 survey results will serve as the most accurate ‘before’ snapshot of youth brand perception from a pre-lockdown, pre-Covid-19 period. It gives marketers a unique benchmark for measuring attitude shifts that may happen because of the hardships many will face, and how these will shape their spending priorities in a post-lockdown economic recovery period."

The survey also recognises youth perception of personal brands of sports and entertainment celebrities. “High profile individuals like sports stars, musicians, and actors play a huge role in youth culture, and it will be very interesting to see which of those celebrated in the 2020 survey results will maintain their good favour and continue to serve as responsible role models during this crucial time for our country,” says Gewers.

The finalists in the 2020 celebrity, sport and entertainment categories (in alphabetical order) are:

Coolest TV Soaps


7de Laan
Empire
IsiBaya
The Queen
Uzalo

Coolest Radio Stations


947
Jozi FM
Lesedi FM
Metro FM
Ukhozi FM

Coolest Local Sportsperson


AB de Villiers
Percy Tau
Siphiwe Tshabalala
Siya Kolisi
Thembinkosi Lorch

Coolest Local DJ (radio or club)


Black Coffee
DJ Maphorisa
DJ Tira
DJ Zinhle
Kabza de Small

Coolest Local Male Celebrities


Cassper Nyovest
Kaza de Small
Kwesta
Nasty C,
Trevor Noah

Coolest Local Female Celebrities


Boity Thulo
DJ Zinhle
Lady Zamar
Minnie Dlamini
Sho Madjozi

Coolest Online Influencers


Bonang Matheba
Kim Kardashian
Lasizwe
Mihlali Ndamase
Somizi

Below are all category finalists in the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next survey (in random order). Only those categories marked with an * will be announced during the online awards event, however, all category winners will be published in the Sunday Times:

*Coolest Banks 2020


Absa
Capitec Bank
FNB
Nedbank
Standard Bank

*Coolest Cellphones 2020


Apple iPhone
Hisense
Huawei
Samsung
Sony

*Coolest Clothing Stores 2020


Markham
Mr Price
Sportscene
Totalsports
Woolworths

*Coolest Clothing Brands 2020


adidas
Fila
Gucci
Nike
Redbat

*Coolest Dairy Drinks 2020


Nestlé Hot Chocolate
Milo
Tropika
UltraMel Custard
Yogi Sip

*Coolest Hotel Groups 2020


City Lodge / Town Lodge / Road Lodge
Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Protea Hotels
Sun International
Tsogo Sun

*Coolest Shopping Malls 2020


Canal Walk
Gateway Theatre of Shopping
Mall of Africa
Mall of the South
Sandton City

*Coolest Online Fashion store/app 2020


H & M
Mr Price
Superbalist
Takealot
Zara

*Coolest Companies to work for 2020


Apple
BMW
Mercedez-Benz
Nike
Samsung

*Coolest Telecomms Providers 2020


Cell C
MTN
Rain
Telkom/Telkom Mobile
Vodacom

*Coolest Tinned Food 2020


Koo
All Gold
Bull Brand
Lucky Star
Rhodes

*Coolest Motor Vehicles 2020


BMW
Ferrari
Lamborghini
Mercedes-Benz
Range Rover

*Coolest Stationery Store 2020


Checkers
CNA
Game
Pick n Pay
Shoprite

*Coolest Petrol Stations 2020


Caltex
Engen
Sasol
Shell
Total

*Coolest Local Entertainment Places 2020


Gold Reef City
Nu Metro
Sun City
The National Zoo
uShaka Marine World

*Coolest Console/Computer Games 2020


Fifa
Candy Crush Saga
Grand Theft Auto (GTA)
Need for Speed
Subway Surfers

*Coolest Grocery Stores 2020


Checkers
Food Lovers Market
Pick n Pay
Spar
Woolworths Food

*Coolest Fast Food Places 2020


Burger King
Debonairs
KFC
McDonald's
Nando's

*Coolest Eat Out Places 2020


Mugg & Bean
Nando's
RocoMamas
Spur
Wimpy

*Coolest Energy Products 2020


Dragon Energy Drink
Energade
Monster Energy Drink
Powerade
Red Bull Energy Drink

*Coolest Snacks 2020


Doritos
Lay's
Oreo
Pringles
Simba Chips

*Coolest Cold Drinks 2020


Appletiser
Coca-Cola
Fanta
Sparletta Creme Soda
Sprite

*Coolest Sweets 2020


Jelly Tots
Mentos
Pin Pop
Smarties
Smoothies

*Coolest Chocolates 2020


Bar.One 
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Ferrero Rocher
KitKat
Lunch Bar

*Coolest TV/streaming/content channels/platforms 2020


DStv
GooglePlay
Netflix
Showmax
YouTube

*Coolest Online Influencer 2020


Bonang Matheba
Kim Kardashian
Lasizwe
Mihlali Ndamase
Somizi

Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2020


Always
Kotex
Libresse
Lil-Lets
Stayfree

Coolest Soap Bars 2020


Dettol
Dove
Lux
Nivea
Protex

Coolest Cartoon Shows 2020


Family Guy
Mr. Bean
Teen Titans
The Regular Show
Tom & Jerry

Coolest Kids TV Channels 2020


Boomerang (DStv 302)
Cartoon Network (DStv 301)
Disney Channel (DStv 303)
Disney XD (DStv 304)
Nickelodeon (DStv 305)

Coolest Music Store/website/streaming 2020


Google Play Store
iTunes/Apple Music
Joox
MP3 Juices
YouTube

Coolest Brand Slogans 2020


All In (adidas)
I'm Lovin' It (McDonald's)
Just Do It (Nike)
Off the Wall (Vans)
So Good (KFC)

Coolest Ice Cream 2020


Magnum
Nestlé Bar.One
Oreo
Polar Icecream
Woolworths Tin Roof

Coolest Birthday Wishlist 2020


Cake
Car
Laptop
Money
Smartphone

Coolest Spread/Sauce 2020


All Gold Tomato Sauce
Melrose Cheese Spread
Nando's Sauces
Nutella
Rama

*Coolest Computer Brands 2020


Apple Mac
Hisense
LG
Microsoft
Samsung

*Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2020


LoveLife
Save the Rhino
Soul Buddyz
Soul City
Speak Out

*Coolest TV Channels 2020


Cartoon Network (DStv 301)
Disney Channel (DStv 303)
M-Net Movies All Stars (DStv 111)
Mzansi Magic (DStv 161)
Trace Urban (DStv 325)

*Coolest TV Music Channels 2020


Channel O (DStv 320)
MTV (DStv 130)
MTV Base (DStv 322)
Trace Africa (DStv 326)
Trace Urban (DStv 325)

*Coolest TV Soaps 2020


7de Laan
Empire
IsiBaya
The Queen
Uzalo

*Coolest Radio Stations 2020


947 (Highveld)
Jozi FM
Lesedi FM
Metro FM
Ukhozi FM

*Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2020


Futurelife
Jungle Oats
Kellogg's Coco Pops
Kellogg's Corn Flakes
Nestlé Milo

*Coolest Specialist Health, Beauty, & Accessory Stores 2020


Avon
Clicks
Dis-Chem
Edgars
Woolworths

*Coolest Make-Up Brands 2020


Avon
L'Oréal
Mac
Pond's
Revlon

*Coolest Social Media Platforms 2020


Facebook
Instagram
Tik Tok
WhatsApp
YouTube

*Coolest Haircare Products 2020


Avon
Dark & Lovely
Dove
Easy Waves
Sofn'free

*Coolest Local Sportsperson 2020


AB de Villiers
Percy Tau
Simphiwe Tshabalala
Siya Kolisi
Thembinkosi Lorch

*Coolest Local DJ (radio or club) 2020


Black Coffee
DJ Maphorisa
DJ Tira
DJ Zinhle
Kabza De Small

*Coolest Local Male Celebrities 2020


Cassper Nyovest
Kabza De Small
Kwesta
Nasty C
Trevor Noah

*Coolest Local Female Celebrities 2020


Boity Thulo
DJ Zinhle
Lady Zamar
Minnie Dlamini
Sho Madjozi

*Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2020


adidas
Gucci
Jordan
Nike
Vans

*Coolest Colleges 2020


College of Cape Town
Damelin College
Rosebank College
South West Gauteng College
Varsity College

*Coolest Yoghurt 2020


Clover Classic
Danone NutriDay
Parmalat
Woolworths Brand
Yogi-Sip

*Coolest Toy Store 2020


Game
The Crazy Store
Toy Kingdom
Toys R Us
ToyZone

*Coolest Food Delivery App 2020


Eat 24
Mr D Food
OrderIn
Uber Eats

*Coolest Universities 2020


Unisa
University of Cape Town (UCT)
University of Johannesburg (UJ)
University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)
University of Witwatersrand (WITS)

*Coolest Advertising Medium 2020


Facebook
Instagram
Television
Twitter
YouTube

*Coolest Male Deodorants 2020


adidas
AXE
English Blazer
Nivea Men
Playboy

*Coolest Female Deodorants 2020


adidas
Avon
Dove
Nivea
Playgirl

*Coolest Gaming Console 2020


Nintendo 3DS XL
PlayStation 4 Pro
PSP
Xbox 360 E
Xbox One X

Coolest Skincare Products 2020


Nivea
Avon
Dove
Pond's
Vaseline

Coolest Toothpaste 2020


Aquafresh
Close-Up
Colgate
Oral-B
Sensodyne

Coolest Entertainment Channel 2020


Cartoon Network (DStv 301)
Disney Channel (Dstv 303)
MTV Base (DStv 322)
Mzansi Magic (Dstv 161)
WWE Channel (DStv 128)

Coolest Mobile Game 2020


Candy Crush Saga
FIFA Mobile
Fortnite
Minecraft
Subway Surfers

Coolest TV Programmes/Series 2020


Black-ish
Kulfi The Singing Star
Lockdown
Ridiculousness
The Big Bang Theory

Coolest Chewing Gum 2020


Chappies
Infinity (Stimorol)
Mentos
Orbit
Stimorol

Coolest Community Programmes 2020


Add Hope (KFC)
ChildLine
Khumbul'ekhaya
Save the Rhino
SpeakOut

I cannot live without…2020


Family
God
Money
Music
Parents

Coolest Job 2020


Actor/Actress
Doctor
Engineer
Lawyer
Soccer Player

Sunday Times Gen Next is presented in association with HDI Youth Consultancy.

Register to watch the Sunday Times Gen Next Awards online, by clicking here.

For information on sponsorship and activation opportunities at the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next Awards contact .
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: youth marketing, Sunday Times, Eben Gewers, Yellowwood, HDI Youth Consultancy

Related

#YouthMonth: Access new youth audiences through gamification, esports15 Jun 2020
TBWAHDI Youth Consultancy merges with marketing experts Yellowwood to ignite growth in the youth market space15 Jun 2020
#YouthMonth: How brands should interact with young people during lockdown9 Jun 2020
The 5 "S's" to understanding the youth mindset28 Feb 2020
#BizTrends2020: The future of work in adland23 Jan 2020
Newzroom AfrikaTop journalists Ngalwa and Grootes to join Newzroom Afrika6 Dec 2019
2019 Amara Media Recruitment Award winners11 Nov 2019
All the big winners at the 21st Sunday Times Top Brands Awards20 Sep 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz