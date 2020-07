Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 category finalists

The Sunday Times Gen Next survey has announced the finalists across each of the 69 categories of the 16th annual Awards. The winners will be celebrated during an online event on 21 August 2020.

The greatest impact has been in our inability to reach the full desired sample of 12,000 youth and young professionals. Despite the challenges faced, we have reached 6000 youth and young professionals which is a significant sample size and represents a large and relevant population from which to draw insights on youth.

The Sunday Times Gen Next survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.The survey conducted by HDI Youth Consultancy (now incorporated into Yellowwood) has previously been limited to South African youths between the ages of 8 and 23, but for the first time also includes a sample population of Young Professionals, aged 25 to 30 years. More than six thousand youth and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2020 survey period which concluded ahead of the national Covid-19 lockdown.However, the Gen Next survey has not been insulated from the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, says Bonolo Molale of HDI:Eben Gewers, head of Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing at Arena Holdings – which owns Sunday Times Gen Next – says:"The 2020 survey results will serve as the most accurate ‘before’ snapshot of youth brand perception from a pre-lockdown, pre-Covid-19 period. It gives marketers a unique benchmark for measuring attitude shifts that may happen because of the hardships many will face, and how these will shape their spending priorities in a post-lockdown economic recovery period."The survey also recognises youth perception of personal brands of sports and entertainment celebrities. “High profile individuals like sports stars, musicians, and actors play a huge role in youth culture, and it will be very interesting to see which of those celebrated in the 2020 survey results will maintain their good favour and continue to serve as responsible role models during this crucial time for our country,” says Gewers.The finalists in the 2020 celebrity, sport and entertainment categories (in alphabetical order) are:7de LaanEmpireIsiBayaThe QueenUzalo947Jozi FMLesedi FMMetro FMUkhozi FMAB de VilliersPercy TauSiphiwe TshabalalaSiya KolisiThembinkosi LorchBlack CoffeeDJ MaphorisaDJ TiraDJ ZinhleKabza de SmallCassper NyovestKaza de SmallKwestaNasty C,Trevor NoahBoity ThuloDJ ZinhleLady ZamarMinnie DlaminiSho MadjoziBonang MathebaKim KardashianLasizweMihlali NdamaseSomiziBelow are all category finalists in the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next survey (in random order). Only those categories marked with an * will be announced during the online awards event, however, all category winners will be published in the Sunday Times:AbsaCapitec BankFNBNedbankStandard BankApple iPhoneHisenseHuaweiSamsungSonyMarkhamMr PriceSportsceneTotalsportsWoolworthsadidasFilaGucciNikeRedbatNestlé Hot ChocolateMiloTropikaUltraMel CustardYogi SipCity Lodge / Town Lodge / Road LodgeHilton Hotels & ResortsProtea HotelsSun InternationalTsogo SunCanal WalkGateway Theatre of ShoppingMall of AfricaMall of the SouthSandton CityH & MMr PriceSuperbalistTakealotZaraAppleBMWMercedez-BenzNikeSamsungCell CMTNRainTelkom/Telkom MobileVodacomKooAll GoldBull BrandLucky StarRhodesBMWFerrariLamborghiniMercedes-BenzRange RoverCheckersCNAGamePick n PayShopriteCaltexEngenSasolShellTotalGold Reef CityNu MetroSun CityThe National ZoouShaka Marine WorldFifaCandy Crush SagaGrand Theft Auto (GTA)Need for SpeedSubway SurfersCheckersFood Lovers MarketPick n PaySparWoolworths FoodBurger KingDebonairsKFCMcDonald'sNando'sMugg & BeanNando'sRocoMamasSpurWimpyDragon Energy DrinkEnergadeMonster Energy DrinkPoweradeRed Bull Energy DrinkDoritosLay'sOreoPringlesSimba ChipsAppletiserCoca-ColaFantaSparletta Creme SodaSpriteJelly TotsMentosPin PopSmartiesSmoothiesBar.OneCadbury Dairy MilkFerrero RocherKitKatLunch BarDStvGooglePlayNetflixShowmaxYouTubeBonang MathebaKim KardashianLasizweMihlali NdamaseSomiziAlwaysKotexLibresseLil-LetsStayfreeDettolDoveLuxNiveaProtexFamily GuyMr. BeanTeen TitansThe Regular ShowTom & JerryBoomerang (DStv 302)Cartoon Network (DStv 301)Disney Channel (DStv 303)Disney XD (DStv 304)Nickelodeon (DStv 305)Google Play StoreiTunes/Apple MusicJooxMP3 JuicesYouTubeAll In (adidas)I'm Lovin' It (McDonald's)Just Do It (Nike)Off the Wall (Vans)So Good (KFC)MagnumNestlé Bar.OneOreoPolar IcecreamWoolworths Tin RoofCakeCarLaptopMoneySmartphoneAll Gold Tomato SauceMelrose Cheese SpreadNando's SaucesNutellaRamaApple MacHisenseLGMicrosoftSamsungLoveLifeSave the RhinoSoul BuddyzSoul CitySpeak OutCartoon Network (DStv 301)Disney Channel (DStv 303)M-Net Movies All Stars (DStv 111)Mzansi Magic (DStv 161)Trace Urban (DStv 325)Channel O (DStv 320)MTV (DStv 130)MTV Base (DStv 322)Trace Africa (DStv 326)Trace Urban (DStv 325)7de LaanEmpireIsiBayaThe QueenUzalo947 (Highveld)Jozi FMLesedi FMMetro FMUkhozi FMFuturelifeJungle OatsKellogg's Coco PopsKellogg's Corn FlakesNestlé MiloAvonClicksDis-ChemEdgarsWoolworthsAvonL'OréalMacPond'sRevlonFacebookInstagramTik TokWhatsAppYouTubeAvonDark & LovelyDoveEasy WavesSofn'freeAB de VilliersPercy TauSimphiwe TshabalalaSiya KolisiThembinkosi LorchBlack CoffeeDJ MaphorisaDJ TiraDJ ZinhleKabza De SmallCassper NyovestKabza De SmallKwestaNasty CTrevor NoahBoity ThuloDJ ZinhleLady ZamarMinnie DlaminiSho MadjoziadidasGucciJordanNikeVansCollege of Cape TownDamelin CollegeRosebank CollegeSouth West Gauteng CollegeVarsity CollegeClover ClassicDanone NutriDayParmalatWoolworths BrandYogi-SipGameThe Crazy StoreToy KingdomToys R UsToyZoneEat 24Mr D FoodOrderInUber EatsUnisaUniversity of Cape Town (UCT)University of Johannesburg (UJ)University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)University of Witwatersrand (WITS)FacebookInstagramTelevisionTwitterYouTubeadidasAXEEnglish BlazerNivea MenPlayboyadidasAvonDoveNiveaPlaygirlNintendo 3DS XLPlayStation 4 ProPSPXbox 360 EXbox One XNiveaAvonDovePond'sVaselineAquafreshClose-UpColgateOral-BSensodyneCartoon Network (DStv 301)Disney Channel (Dstv 303)MTV Base (DStv 322)Mzansi Magic (Dstv 161)WWE Channel (DStv 128)Candy Crush SagaFIFA MobileFortniteMinecraftSubway SurfersBlack-ishKulfi The Singing StarLockdownRidiculousnessThe Big Bang TheoryChappiesInfinity (Stimorol)MentosOrbitStimorolAdd Hope (KFC)ChildLineKhumbul'ekhayaSave the RhinoSpeakOutFamilyGodMoneyMusicParentsActor/ActressDoctorEngineerLawyerSoccer Player Sunday Times Gen Next is presented in association with HDI Youth Consultancy.Register to watch the Sunday Times Gen Next Awards online, by clicking here For information on sponsorship and activation opportunities at the 2020Gen Next Awards contact