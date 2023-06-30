Hot Cares gives hope to family desperate for adoption

Hot Cares will be covering all the legal fees for the Whiting family to complete the adoption of young Caroline, but will also go a few steps further to make the process even more special, treating them to an all-expenses overnight stay at Gold Reef City to celebrate, including a day at the theme park, whilst Hot Cares will also spoil them with their first official family photo shoot!

Caroline was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and in the first three years moved from her biological parents to a place of safety. Thereafter, she found her way to a foster family – Belinda Whiting’s brother and sister-in-law – with Belinda becoming Caroline’s godmother.

Unfortunately, her sister-in-law is not in good health and the couple made the decision to move to the UK for medical treatment seven years ago, resulting in Caroline being placed with the Whiting family.

“It was a difficult time for us,” said Belinda. “My husband lost his job and the house we were renting was being sold, but we couldn’t let this little girl go back into the system.”

The Whitings also have two grown boys in their 20s, but Belinda and her husband now have the opportunity to adopt Caroline and make the family official, if they can raise the funds.

“It’s roughly R20,000 we need and whilst I know this is not a lot of money to some people, it’s a huge amount to us. But, the sooner we pay, the sooner we can start,” said Belinda, who has met with an adoption lawyer who says she might be able to get the process completed by the end of the year.

“What a Christmas gift that would be!” said Belinda.

“Caroline and Belinda’s story really touched us,” said Carmen Rocha, managing director of Hot Cares. “We were adamant that we wanted to help in any way we could, and we hope these interventions go some way to ensuring the whole adoption process is a happy and smooth one.”

The Hot 1027 Breakfast team broke the good news to Belinda live on air.

“That really is amazing and awesome,” said a tearful Belinda. “Our biggest wish is to just be a family and for it to all be legal. Thank you, so much, Hot Cares! You’ve made my day and my year!”

“Family is really important to us,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “That’s why this story resonated so deeply with us and why we thought it would resonate deeply with our loyal listeners, who continue to support Hot Cares with regular donations and support at our annual Teddython fundraiser.”

It’s been a challenging journey for young Caroline, but ultimately one that has resulted in lots of happiness and love, and Hot Cares and Hot 102.7FM are just happy to play their part in her finding a better life with the Whiting family.



