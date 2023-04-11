Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaOur Salad MixIQbusiness InsightsInvibes AdvertisingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaBoomtownTractor OutdoorBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsDMASAVicinity MediaHOT 102.7FMMediaHeads 360Joe PublicDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The Rand Show supports Letsema La Bana initiative

11 Apr 2023
Issued by: Rand Show
The Rand Show, which ran this last weekend, is known for its fun activities and community support initiative, announced its continued support for Letsema La Bana. This initiative assists widows, widowers and orphans of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Community Safety who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The Rand Show supports Letsema La Bana initiative

According to recent statistics*, South Africa has one of the highest rates of police officer deaths in the world. From April 2020 to March 2022 alone, 53 police officers lost their lives while serving their country. These brave men and women put themselves in harm's way to protect their communities, and Letsema La Bana seeks to honour their sacrifice and support their families.

The event is a celebration of the lives of these heroes and heroines
and a means of showing support to the families that have been left behind.

Letsema La Bana is an annual event hosted at the Johannesburg Expo Centre during The Rand Show in conjunction with the South African Police Service and Community Safety. The event is a celebration of the lives of these heroes and heroines and a means of showing support to the families that have been left behind.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has been unable to continue for the past three years. But with the easing of restrictions, The Rand Show is excited to announce that the Letsema La Bana initiative is back. The event included donations and a lunch catered for the children and parents.

The Rand Show supports Letsema La Bana initiative
The Rand Show supports Letsema La Bana initiative

"The Rand Show is proud to continue supporting the Letsema La Bana initiative," says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show. "We recognise the sacrifice and dedication of our police officers and their families. Letsema La Bana provides a platform to honour their memory and offer much-needed support to their loved ones."

The Rand Show invited everyone to join them in supporting this worthy cause.

For more information, contact Sihle Dube on az.oc.wohsdnar@elhis.

* Based on information from the South African Police Service (SAPS) annual reports.

NextOptions
Rand Show
Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
Read more: Rand Show, Adele Hartdegen

Related

Gems to celebrate World Health Day at the Rand Show
Rand ShowGems to celebrate World Health Day at the Rand Show30 Mar 2023
The countdown begins: So many good reasons to visit the 2023 Rand Show
Rand ShowThe countdown begins: So many good reasons to visit the 2023 Rand Show27 Mar 2023
Rand Show's new CEO is restoring the legacy brand through business partnerships
Rand ShowRand Show's new CEO is restoring the legacy brand through business partnerships6 Feb 2023
South Africa's most iconic expo returns
Rand ShowSouth Africa's most iconic expo returns25 Jan 2023
Small business gets good news after 2 years of Covid
Rand ShowSmall business gets good news after 2 years of Covid24 May 2022
Image supplied: Goodluck, one of the bands performing at this year's Rand Show Live Music Concert
Rand Show Live Music Concert returns for 202224 Mar 2022
Rand Show announces rebrand, launches brand partnership opportunities
Rand ShowRand Show announces rebrand, launches brand partnership opportunities26 Nov 2021
Rand Show Spring Edition in Fourways
Rand ShowRand Show Spring Edition in Fourways23 Aug 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz