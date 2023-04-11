The Rand Show supports Letsema La Bana initiative

According to recent statistics*, South Africa has one of the highest rates of police officer deaths in the world. From April 2020 to March 2022 alone, 53 police officers lost their lives while serving their country. These brave men and women put themselves in harm's way to protect their communities, and Letsema La Bana seeks to honour their sacrifice and support their families.

The event is a celebration of the lives of these heroes and heroines

and a means of showing support to the families that have been left behind.

Letsema La Bana is an annual event hosted at the Johannesburg Expo Centre during The Rand Show in conjunction with the South African Police Service and Community Safety. The event is a celebration of the lives of these heroes and heroines and a means of showing support to the families that have been left behind.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has been unable to continue for the past three years. But with the easing of restrictions, The Rand Show is excited to announce that the Letsema La Bana initiative is back. The event included donations and a lunch catered for the children and parents.

"The Rand Show is proud to continue supporting the Letsema La Bana initiative," says Adele Hartdegen, CEO of The Rand Show. "We recognise the sacrifice and dedication of our police officers and their families. Letsema La Bana provides a platform to honour their memory and offer much-needed support to their loved ones."

The Rand Show invited everyone to join them in supporting this worthy cause.

For more information, contact Sihle Dube on az.oc.wohsdnar@elhis.