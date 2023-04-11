64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist

The One Club for Creativity has announced its shortlist, with South Africa representing the continent as the only African country shortlisted with 64 entries.

Celebrating its 50th year, The One Show shortlist comprises 4,975 entries from 69 countries and regions this year. The top five countries are the US with 1,781, Canada with 452, UK with 334, Germany with 284, and France with 265.

SA leading agencies

South Africa has a total of 64 entries shortlisted. Ogilvy leads the pack with 16 entries, then FCB Africa with seven entries. TBWA and VMLY&R have six entries a piece, and M&C Saatchi Abel and Net#work BBDO on five. The Odd Number, and Romance Fims have four entries shortlisted each, Promise three, with Grey Advertising Africa, Grid Worldwide and Joe Public have two each. Blackboard and King James - Part of Accenture Song, each have one entry on the shortlist.

SA entries

Ogilvy has seven entries for Volkswagon SA's Game On campaign, which won the agency Digital Agency of the Year, and its client Volkswagen South Africa Best Digital Brand at the 2022 IAB Bookmarks Awards.

It has six entries for KFC's Anything for the Taste while Romance Films has three entries, also for this campaign. Oglivy has three entries for its Bride Armour campaign for Carling Black Label that won gold in Cannes last year.

Net#work BBDO has four entries for AbInBev's Corona campaign Free Surfer- Cass. VMLY&R has four entries for its Vodacom Anti High-jack ads for which it won Silver at Cannes 2022.

The Odd Number has three entries for Game's Makes No Cents campaign. FCB Africa's Campaign Hurt People, Hurt People for the Western Cape Government has three entries. The agency also has three entries for its Digital Youth ICT Academy logo design.

South Africa shortlisted entries

PRIMARY + SECONDARY COMPANIES ENTRY TITLE CLIENT DISCIPLINE CATEGORY Blackboard / Johannesburg Many Jobs Blackboard Print & Promotional Newspaper - Series FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / Johannesburg DYICTA Logo Design Digital Youth ICT Academy Design Brand Identity - Logo FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / Johannesburg DYICTA Logo Design Digital Youth ICT Academy Design Brand Identity - System FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / Johannesburg DYICTA Logo Design Digital Youth ICT Academy Design Brand Identity - Rebranding FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape Town Hurt People, Hurt People. Western Cape Government Branded Entertainment Short Form Video - Single FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape Town Hurt People, Hurt People. Western Cape Government Film & Video Online-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape Town Hurt People, Hurt People. Western Cape Government Health & Wellness Film FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + We Love Jam / Cape Town + Fuelcontent / Cape Town Little Acts of Love Netflorist Film & Video Online-only Films & Video - 30 Seconds and Under - Series Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg Jab Jab Savanna Radio & Audio Broadcast - Single Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg Jab Jab Savanna Radio & Audio Craft - Writing - Single Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg + Houtlander / Johannesburg Bee & Bee Inverroche Design Packaging - Specialty Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg + Houtlander / Johannesburg Bee & Bee Inverroche Green Pencil Green Pencil Joe Public / Johannesburg The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Health & Wellness Print Joe Public / Johannesburg The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Print & Promotional Brand Partnerships King James Group - part of Accenture Song / Johannesburg The Matriarch Capfin Music & Sound Craft Music Adaptation - Instrumental M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Aquanote Studios The D is for... Mr D Radio & Audio Broadcast - Series M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Jo Darling + Mushroom Media Animals do what? NSPCA Print & Promotional Booklets / Books / Brochures M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Mindshare Priceless Print Standard Bank Out of Home Innovation in Out of Home M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Mindshare Priceless Print Standard Bank Print & Promotional Innovation in Print M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Sterling Sound Silent Letters Lexus South Africa Radio & Audio Broadcast - Series Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg Peace Is Calling Childline Experiential & Immersive Experiential Audio Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg Free Surfer AB InBev/Corona Branded Entertainment Long Form Video - Series / Episodic Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg Free Surfer - Cass AB InBev/Corona Branded Entertainment Long Form Video - Single Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg Free Surfer - Cass AB InBev/Corona Film & Video Online-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg Free Surfer - Cass AB InBev/Corona Moving Image Craft & Production Direction - Single Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / Johannesburg Bride Armour Carling Black Label Design Out of Home - Brand Installations Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / Johannesburg Bride Armour Carling Black Label Experiential & Immersive Events - In-Person Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / Johannesburg Bride Armour Carling Black Label Out of Home Experiential & Immersive Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg Game On Volkswagen South Africa Design Moving Image - Single Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg Game On Volkswagen South Africa Film & Video Online-only Films & Video - 31-60 Seconds - Single Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg Game On Volkswagen South Africa Interactive & Mobile Craft Visual Craft - Animation Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg Game On Volkswagen South Africa Interactive, Online & Mobile Interactive Video Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg Game On Volkswagen South Africa Interactive, Online & Mobile NFTs Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg Game On Volkswagen South Africa Social Media Social Video - Over 15 Seconds Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg Game On Volkswagen South Africa Social Media Active Engagement / Call to Action Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa Anything for the Taste Yum KFC Film & Video Television & VOD - Over 60 Seconds - Single Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa Anything for the Taste Yum KFC Film & Video Online-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa Anything for the Taste Yum KFC Film & Video Cinema Advertising Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa Anything for the Taste Yum KFC Integrated Integrated Campaign Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa Anything for the Taste Yum KFC Integrated Craft - Storytelling Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa Anything for the Taste Yum KFC Moving Image Craft & Production Editing - Single Promise / Johannesburg + AfriSam / Johanneburg + BlackStudio / Johannesburg Plan (a) AfriSam + BlackStudio Direct Marketing Physical Items Promise / Johannesburg + AfriSam / Johanneburg + BlackStudio / Johannesburg Plan (a) AfriSam + BlackStudio Print & Promotional Innovation in Print Promise / Johannesburg + Thinking Cap Production / Johannesburg + Informed Decisions / Johannesburg + AB InBev / Dar es Salaam Cold Tracker AB InBev Creative Effectiveness Single Region or Market - Consumer / Brand Romance Films / Cape Town + Hello FCB+ Hurt People, Hurt People Western Cape Government Moving Image Craft & Production Casting Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South Africa Anything for the Taste KFC Moving Image Craft & Production Direction - Single Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South Africa Anything for the Taste KFC Moving Image Craft & Production Casting Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South Africa Anything for the Taste KFC Music & Sound Craft Use of Licensed Music TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + City Lodge Hotels / Johannesburg + Finetune Studios / Johannesburg + Rob Roy Music / Johannesburg Holiday after the Holiday City Lodge Hotels Radio & Audio Online - Streaming Audio Advertising TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Mushroom Media / Johannesburg + Sterling Sound / Johannesburg Now We Balling KFC Moving Image Craft & Production Cinematography - Single TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan South Africa Creative Use of Data Use of Technology TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan South Africa Direct Marketing Craft - Data-Driven Personalization TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Sterling Sound / Johannesburg Voice MTN Group Music & Sound Craft Sound Mixing TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Plank Films / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Chocolate Tribe / Johannesburg 5G Your Life MTN Group Film & Video Online-only Films & Video - 31-60 Seconds - Single The Odd Number / Johannesburg Take Me Back Game Radio & Audio Broadcast - Series The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / Johannesburg Makes No Cents Game Radio & Audio Broadcast - Series The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / Johannesburg Makes No Cents Game Radio & Audio Craft - Writing - Series The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / Johannesburg Makes No Cents Game Radio & Audio Craft - Sound Design VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg Anti High-jack Ads Vodacom Creative Use of Data Targeting VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg Anti High-jack Ads Vodacom Creative Use of Data Real-Time Data VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg Anti High-jack Ads Vodacom Creative Use of Data Innovation in Data VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg Anti High-Jack Ads Vodacom Interactive, Online & Mobile Online Community Platform - Use of Existing Platform VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg Parental Control Vodacom Print & Promotional Newspaper - Series VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg Parental Control Vodacom Print & Promotional Craft - Art Direction

Agencies with the most entries shortlisted

FCB New York leads the world with 86 shortlisted entries. They include 31 for the A Song For Every CMO series for Spotify Advertising, 29 for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of ABInBev Michelob ULTRA, and 15 for ABInBev Budweiser"The Billboard Is Yours To Take.

With 64 shortlisted entries is Ogilvy UK London, including 26 for Dove Toxic Influence, 24 for Relate The Hornicultural Society, and 11 for Have a Word on behalf of Mayor of London.

Rethink in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver is close behind with 60 on the shortlist for 19 different entries, including 10 for Penguin Random House The Unburnable Book, and seven for Kraft Heinz Ketchup AI.

Dubai-based ‿ and us has 55 shortlisted entries, including 26 for Anghami Sole Music and 16 for The Undeniable Street View on behalf of United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS.

With 53 is Droga5 New York for 15 different entries, including 14 for two Instacart entries: seven for Cart Couture and six for The World is Your Cart and one for the integrated campaign of the two.

Other top agencies for shortlisted entries are TBWA\Paris Boulogne-Billancourt with 48, Ogilvy Mumbai with 45, Wieden+Kennedy New York with 43, and BBDO New York with 40.

Shortlisted entries were selected by this year's esteemed jury to move into the second round of judging, which is taking place now. This year's finalists — entries that will win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencil, or Merit — will be announced later this month.

The complete One Show 2023 shortlist is available here.