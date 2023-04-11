Most Read
64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist
Celebrating its 50th year, The One Show shortlist comprises 4,975 entries from 69 countries and regions this year. The top five countries are the US with 1,781, Canada with 452, UK with 334, Germany with 284, and France with 265.
SA leading agencies
South Africa has a total of 64 entries shortlisted. Ogilvy leads the pack with 16 entries, then FCB Africa with seven entries. TBWA and VMLY&R have six entries a piece, and M&C Saatchi Abel and Net#work BBDO on five. The Odd Number, and Romance Fims have four entries shortlisted each, Promise three, with Grey Advertising Africa, Grid Worldwide and Joe Public have two each. Blackboard and King James - Part of Accenture Song, each have one entry on the shortlist.
SA entries
Ogilvy has seven entries for Volkswagon SA's Game On campaign, which won the agency Digital Agency of the Year, and its client Volkswagen South Africa Best Digital Brand at the 2022 IAB Bookmarks Awards.
It has six entries for KFC's Anything for the Taste while Romance Films has three entries, also for this campaign. Oglivy has three entries for its Bride Armour campaign for Carling Black Label that won gold in Cannes last year.
Net#work BBDO has four entries for AbInBev's Corona campaign Free Surfer- Cass. VMLY&R has four entries for its Vodacom Anti High-jack ads for which it won Silver at Cannes 2022.
The Odd Number has three entries for Game's Makes No Cents campaign. FCB Africa's Campaign Hurt People, Hurt People for the Western Cape Government has three entries. The agency also has three entries for its Digital Youth ICT Academy logo design.
South Africa shortlisted entries
|PRIMARY + SECONDARY COMPANIES
|ENTRY TITLE
|CLIENT
|DISCIPLINE
|CATEGORY
|Blackboard / Johannesburg
|Many Jobs
|Blackboard
|Print & Promotional
|Newspaper - Series
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / Johannesburg
|DYICTA Logo Design
|Digital Youth ICT Academy
|Design
|Brand Identity - Logo
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / Johannesburg
|DYICTA Logo Design
|Digital Youth ICT Academy
|Design
|Brand Identity - System
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / Johannesburg
|DYICTA Logo Design
|Digital Youth ICT Academy
|Design
|Brand Identity - Rebranding
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape Town
|Hurt People, Hurt People.
|Western Cape Government
|Branded Entertainment
|Short Form Video - Single
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape Town
|Hurt People, Hurt People.
|Western Cape Government
|Film & Video
|Online-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape Town
|Hurt People, Hurt People.
|Western Cape Government
|Health & Wellness
|Film
|FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + We Love Jam / Cape Town + Fuelcontent / Cape Town
|Little Acts of Love
|Netflorist
|Film & Video
|Online-only Films & Video - 30 Seconds and Under - Series
|Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg
|Jab Jab
|Savanna
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Single
|Grey Advertising Africa / Johannesburg
|Jab Jab
|Savanna
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Writing - Single
|Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg + Houtlander / Johannesburg
|Bee & Bee
|Inverroche
|Design
|Packaging - Specialty
|Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg + Houtlander / Johannesburg
|Bee & Bee
|Inverroche
|Green Pencil
|Green Pencil
|Joe Public / Johannesburg
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Amnesty International
|Health & Wellness
|Joe Public / Johannesburg
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Amnesty International
|Print & Promotional
|Brand Partnerships
|King James Group - part of Accenture Song / Johannesburg
|The Matriarch
|Capfin
|Music & Sound Craft
|Music Adaptation - Instrumental
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Aquanote Studios
|The D is for...
|Mr D
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Series
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Jo Darling + Mushroom Media
|Animals do what?
|NSPCA
|Print & Promotional
|Booklets / Books / Brochures
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Mindshare
|Priceless Print
|Standard Bank
|Out of Home
|Innovation in Out of Home
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Mindshare
|Priceless Print
|Standard Bank
|Print & Promotional
|Innovation in Print
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Sterling Sound
|Silent Letters
|Lexus South Africa
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Series
|Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg
|Peace Is Calling
|Childline
|Experiential & Immersive
|Experiential Audio
|Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg
|Free Surfer
|AB InBev/Corona
|Branded Entertainment
|Long Form Video - Series / Episodic
|Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg
|Free Surfer - Cass
|AB InBev/Corona
|Branded Entertainment
|Long Form Video - Single
|Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg
|Free Surfer - Cass
|AB InBev/Corona
|Film & Video
|Online-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single
|Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / Johannesburg
|Free Surfer - Cass
|AB InBev/Corona
|Moving Image Craft & Production
|Direction - Single
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / Johannesburg
|Bride Armour
|Carling Black Label
|Design
|Out of Home - Brand Installations
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / Johannesburg
|Bride Armour
|Carling Black Label
|Experiential & Immersive
|Events - In-Person
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / Johannesburg
|Bride Armour
|Carling Black Label
|Out of Home
|Experiential & Immersive
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Design
|Moving Image - Single
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Film & Video
|Online-only Films & Video - 31-60 Seconds - Single
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Interactive & Mobile Craft
|Visual Craft - Animation
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Interactive, Online & Mobile
|Interactive Video
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Interactive, Online & Mobile
|NFTs
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Social Media
|Social Video - Over 15 Seconds
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / Johannesburg
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Social Media
|Active Engagement / Call to Action
|Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|Yum KFC
|Film & Video
|Television & VOD - Over 60 Seconds - Single
|Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|Yum KFC
|Film & Video
|Online-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single
|Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|Yum KFC
|Film & Video
|Cinema Advertising
|Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|Yum KFC
|Integrated
|Integrated Campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|Yum KFC
|Integrated
|Craft - Storytelling
|Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|Yum KFC
|Moving Image Craft & Production
|Editing - Single
|Promise / Johannesburg + AfriSam / Johanneburg + BlackStudio / Johannesburg
|Plan (a)
|AfriSam + BlackStudio
|Direct Marketing
|Physical Items
|Promise / Johannesburg + AfriSam / Johanneburg + BlackStudio / Johannesburg
|Plan (a)
|AfriSam + BlackStudio
|Print & Promotional
|Innovation in Print
|Promise / Johannesburg + Thinking Cap Production / Johannesburg + Informed Decisions / Johannesburg + AB InBev / Dar es Salaam
|Cold Tracker
|AB InBev
|Creative Effectiveness
|Single Region or Market - Consumer / Brand
|Romance Films / Cape Town + Hello FCB+
|Hurt People, Hurt People
|Western Cape Government
|Moving Image Craft & Production
|Casting
|Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Moving Image Craft & Production
|Direction - Single
|Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Moving Image Craft & Production
|Casting
|Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South Africa
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Music & Sound Craft
|Use of Licensed Music
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + City Lodge Hotels / Johannesburg + Finetune Studios / Johannesburg + Rob Roy Music / Johannesburg
|Holiday after the Holiday
|City Lodge Hotels
|Radio & Audio
|Online - Streaming Audio Advertising
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Mushroom Media / Johannesburg + Sterling Sound / Johannesburg
|Now We Balling
|KFC
|Moving Image Craft & Production
|Cinematography - Single
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan South Africa
|Creative Use of Data
|Use of Technology
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan South Africa
|Direct Marketing
|Craft - Data-Driven Personalization
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Sterling Sound / Johannesburg
|Voice
|MTN Group
|Music & Sound Craft
|Sound Mixing
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Plank Films / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Chocolate Tribe / Johannesburg
|5G Your Life
|MTN Group
|Film & Video
|Online-only Films & Video - 31-60 Seconds - Single
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg
|Take Me Back
|Game
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Series
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / Johannesburg
|Makes No Cents
|Game
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Series
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / Johannesburg
|Makes No Cents
|Game
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Writing - Series
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / Johannesburg
|Makes No Cents
|Game
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Sound Design
|VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg
|Anti High-jack Ads
|Vodacom
|Creative Use of Data
|Targeting
|VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg
|Anti High-jack Ads
|Vodacom
|Creative Use of Data
|Real-Time Data
|VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg
|Anti High-jack Ads
|Vodacom
|Creative Use of Data
|Innovation in Data
|VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg
|Anti High-Jack Ads
|Vodacom
|Interactive, Online & Mobile
|Online Community Platform - Use of Existing Platform
|VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg
|Parental Control
|Vodacom
|Print & Promotional
|Newspaper - Series
|VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg
|Parental Control
|Vodacom
|Print & Promotional
|Craft - Art Direction
Agencies with the most entries shortlisted
FCB New York leads the world with 86 shortlisted entries. They include 31 for the A Song For Every CMO series for Spotify Advertising, 29 for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of ABInBev Michelob ULTRA, and 15 for ABInBev Budweiser"The Billboard Is Yours To Take.
With 64 shortlisted entries is Ogilvy UK London, including 26 for Dove Toxic Influence, 24 for Relate The Hornicultural Society, and 11 for Have a Word on behalf of Mayor of London.
Rethink in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver is close behind with 60 on the shortlist for 19 different entries, including 10 for Penguin Random House The Unburnable Book, and seven for Kraft Heinz Ketchup AI.
Dubai-based ‿ and us has 55 shortlisted entries, including 26 for Anghami Sole Music and 16 for The Undeniable Street View on behalf of United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS.
With 53 is Droga5 New York for 15 different entries, including 14 for two Instacart entries: seven for Cart Couture and six for The World is Your Cart and one for the integrated campaign of the two.
Other top agencies for shortlisted entries are TBWA\Paris Boulogne-Billancourt with 48, Ogilvy Mumbai with 45, Wieden+Kennedy New York with 43, and BBDO New York with 40.
Shortlisted entries were selected by this year's esteemed jury to move into the second round of judging, which is taking place now. This year's finalists — entries that will win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencil, or Merit — will be announced later this month.
The complete One Show 2023 shortlist is available here.