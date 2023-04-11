Industries

64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist

11 Apr 2023
The One Club for Creativity has announced its shortlist, with South Africa representing the continent as the only African country shortlisted with 64 entries.
Image supplied. SA has 64 entries in The One Show 2023 shortlist
Image supplied. SA has 64 entries in The One Show 2023 shortlist

Celebrating its 50th year, The One Show shortlist comprises 4,975 entries from 69 countries and regions this year. The top five countries are the US with 1,781, Canada with 452, UK with 334, Germany with 284, and France with 265.

Source:
Grid Worldwide and Muti shortlisted at ADC Annual Awards

3 hours ago

SA leading agencies

South Africa has a total of 64 entries shortlisted. Ogilvy leads the pack with 16 entries, then FCB Africa with seven entries. TBWA and VMLY&R have six entries a piece, and M&C Saatchi Abel and Net#work BBDO on five. The Odd Number, and Romance Fims have four entries shortlisted each, Promise three, with Grey Advertising Africa, Grid Worldwide and Joe Public have two each. Blackboard and King James - Part of Accenture Song, each have one entry on the shortlist.

SA entries

Ogilvy has seven entries for Volkswagon SA's Game On campaign, which won the agency Digital Agency of the Year, and its client Volkswagen South Africa Best Digital Brand at the 2022 IAB Bookmarks Awards.

It has six entries for KFC's Anything for the Taste while Romance Films has three entries, also for this campaign. Oglivy has three entries for its Bride Armour campaign for Carling Black Label that won gold in Cannes last year.

Source: © Twitter Ogilvy wins SA's 2nd Gold Lion at Cannes 2022 for Bride Armour (BcArling Black Label, AB InBev)
2nd Gold Lion for SA at Cannes 2022

24 Jun 2022

Net#work BBDO has four entries for AbInBev's Corona campaign Free Surfer- Cass. VMLY&R has four entries for its Vodacom Anti High-jack ads for which it won Silver at Cannes 2022.

The Odd Number has three entries for Game's Makes No Cents campaign. FCB Africa's Campaign Hurt People, Hurt People for the Western Cape Government has three entries. The agency also has three entries for its Digital Youth ICT Academy logo design.

South Africa shortlisted entries

PRIMARY + SECONDARY COMPANIESENTRY TITLECLIENTDISCIPLINECATEGORY
Blackboard / JohannesburgMany JobsBlackboardPrint & PromotionalNewspaper - Series
FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / JohannesburgDYICTA Logo DesignDigital Youth ICT AcademyDesignBrand Identity - Logo
FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / JohannesburgDYICTA Logo DesignDigital Youth ICT AcademyDesignBrand Identity - System
FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Digital Youth ICT Academy / JohannesburgDYICTA Logo DesignDigital Youth ICT AcademyDesignBrand Identity - Rebranding
FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape TownHurt People, Hurt People.Western Cape GovernmentBranded EntertainmentShort Form Video - Single
FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape TownHurt People, Hurt People.Western Cape GovernmentFilm & VideoOnline-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single
FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + Romance Films / Cape Town + Deliverance / Cape Town + Pressure Cooker / Cape TownHurt People, Hurt People.Western Cape GovernmentHealth & WellnessFilm
FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd / Cape Town + We Love Jam / Cape Town + Fuelcontent / Cape TownLittle Acts of LoveNetfloristFilm & VideoOnline-only Films & Video - 30 Seconds and Under - Series
Grey Advertising Africa / JohannesburgJab JabSavannaRadio & AudioBroadcast - Single
Grey Advertising Africa / JohannesburgJab JabSavannaRadio & AudioCraft - Writing - Single
Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg + Houtlander / JohannesburgBee & BeeInverrocheDesignPackaging - Specialty
Grid Worldwide / Johannesburg + Houtlander / JohannesburgBee & BeeInverrocheGreen PencilGreen Pencil
Joe Public / JohannesburgThe Real Maternity IssueAmnesty InternationalHealth & WellnessPrint
Joe Public / JohannesburgThe Real Maternity IssueAmnesty InternationalPrint & PromotionalBrand Partnerships
King James Group - part of Accenture Song / JohannesburgThe MatriarchCapfinMusic & Sound CraftMusic Adaptation - Instrumental
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Aquanote StudiosThe D is for...Mr DRadio & AudioBroadcast - Series
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Jo Darling + Mushroom MediaAnimals do what?NSPCAPrint & PromotionalBooklets / Books / Brochures
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + MindsharePriceless PrintStandard BankOut of HomeInnovation in Out of Home
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + MindsharePriceless PrintStandard BankPrint & PromotionalInnovation in Print
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg / Cape Town + Sterling SoundSilent LettersLexus South AfricaRadio & AudioBroadcast - Series
Net#work BBDO / JohannesburgPeace Is CallingChildlineExperiential & ImmersiveExperiential Audio
Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / JohannesburgFree SurferAB InBev/CoronaBranded EntertainmentLong Form Video - Series / Episodic
Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / JohannesburgFree Surfer - CassAB InBev/CoronaBranded EntertainmentLong Form Video - Single
Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / JohannesburgFree Surfer - CassAB InBev/CoronaFilm & VideoOnline-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single
Net#work BBDO / Johannesburg + draftLine / JohannesburgFree Surfer - CassAB InBev/CoronaMoving Image Craft & ProductionDirection - Single
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / JohannesburgBride ArmourCarling Black LabelDesignOut of Home - Brand Installations
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / JohannesburgBride ArmourCarling Black LabelExperiential & ImmersiveEvents - In-Person
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + AB InBev / Johannesburg + DARLING Films / JohannesburgBride ArmourCarling Black LabelOut of HomeExperiential & Immersive
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / JohannesburgGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaDesignMoving Image - Single
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / JohannesburgGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaFilm & VideoOnline-only Films & Video - 31-60 Seconds - Single
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / JohannesburgGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaInteractive & Mobile CraftVisual Craft - Animation
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / JohannesburgGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaInteractive, Online & MobileInteractive Video
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / JohannesburgGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaInteractive, Online & MobileNFTs
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / JohannesburgGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaSocial MediaSocial Video - Over 15 Seconds
Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town + Volkswagen South Africa / JohannesburgGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaSocial MediaActive Engagement / Call to Action
Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South AfricaAnything for the TasteYum KFCFilm & VideoTelevision & VOD - Over 60 Seconds - Single
Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South AfricaAnything for the TasteYum KFCFilm & VideoOnline-only Films & Video - Over 60 Seconds - Single
Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South AfricaAnything for the TasteYum KFCFilm & VideoCinema Advertising
Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South AfricaAnything for the TasteYum KFCIntegratedIntegrated Campaign
Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South AfricaAnything for the TasteYum KFCIntegratedCraft - Storytelling
Ogilvy South Africa / South Africa + Yum KFC / South AfricaAnything for the TasteYum KFCMoving Image Craft & ProductionEditing - Single
Promise / Johannesburg + AfriSam / Johanneburg + BlackStudio / JohannesburgPlan (a)AfriSam + BlackStudioDirect MarketingPhysical Items
Promise / Johannesburg + AfriSam / Johanneburg + BlackStudio / JohannesburgPlan (a)AfriSam + BlackStudioPrint & PromotionalInnovation in Print
Promise / Johannesburg + Thinking Cap Production / Johannesburg + Informed Decisions / Johannesburg + AB InBev / Dar es SalaamCold TrackerAB InBevCreative EffectivenessSingle Region or Market - Consumer / Brand
Romance Films / Cape Town + Hello FCB+Hurt People, Hurt PeopleWestern Cape GovernmentMoving Image Craft & ProductionCasting
Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South AfricaAnything for the TasteKFCMoving Image Craft & ProductionDirection - Single
Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South AfricaAnything for the TasteKFCMoving Image Craft & ProductionCasting
Romance Films / Cape Town + Ogilvy South AfricaAnything for the TasteKFCMusic & Sound CraftUse of Licensed Music
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + City Lodge Hotels / Johannesburg + Finetune Studios / Johannesburg + Rob Roy Music / JohannesburgHoliday after the HolidayCity Lodge HotelsRadio & AudioOnline - Streaming Audio Advertising
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Mushroom Media / Johannesburg + Sterling Sound / JohannesburgNow We BallingKFCMoving Image Craft & ProductionCinematography - Single
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissan South AfricaCreative Use of DataUse of Technology
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissan South AfricaDirect MarketingCraft - Data-Driven Personalization
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Sterling Sound / JohannesburgVoiceMTN GroupMusic & Sound CraftSound Mixing
TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Plank Films / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Chocolate Tribe / Johannesburg5G Your LifeMTN GroupFilm & VideoOnline-only Films & Video - 31-60 Seconds - Single
The Odd Number / JohannesburgTake Me BackGameRadio & AudioBroadcast - Series
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / JohannesburgMakes No CentsGameRadio & AudioBroadcast - Series
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / JohannesburgMakes No CentsGameRadio & AudioCraft - Writing - Series
The Odd Number / Johannesburg + The Audio Guys / JohannesburgMakes No CentsGameRadio & AudioCraft - Sound Design
VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / JohannesburgAnti High-jack AdsVodacomCreative Use of DataTargeting
VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / JohannesburgAnti High-jack AdsVodacomCreative Use of DataReal-Time Data
VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / JohannesburgAnti High-jack AdsVodacomCreative Use of DataInnovation in Data
VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + Carat / JohannesburgAnti High-Jack AdsVodacomInteractive, Online & MobileOnline Community Platform - Use of Existing Platform
VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + VMLY&R South Africa / JohannesburgParental ControlVodacomPrint & PromotionalNewspaper - Series
VMLY&R South Africa / Johannesburg + Carat / Johannesburg + VMLY&R South Africa / JohannesburgParental ControlVodacomPrint & PromotionalCraft - Art Direction

Agencies with the most entries shortlisted

FCB New York leads the world with 86 shortlisted entries. They include 31 for the A Song For Every CMO series for Spotify Advertising, 29 for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of ABInBev Michelob ULTRA, and 15 for ABInBev Budweiser"The Billboard Is Yours To Take.

With 64 shortlisted entries is Ogilvy UK London, including 26 for Dove Toxic Influence, 24 for Relate The Hornicultural Society, and 11 for Have a Word on behalf of Mayor of London.

Rethink in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver is close behind with 60 on the shortlist for 19 different entries, including 10 for Penguin Random House The Unburnable Book, and seven for Kraft Heinz Ketchup AI.

Dubai-based ‿ and us has 55 shortlisted entries, including 26 for Anghami Sole Music and 16 for The Undeniable Street View on behalf of United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS.

With 53 is Droga5 New York for 15 different entries, including 14 for two Instacart entries: seven for Cart Couture and six for The World is Your Cart and one for the integrated campaign of the two.

Other top agencies for shortlisted entries are TBWA\Paris Boulogne-Billancourt with 48, Ogilvy Mumbai with 45, Wieden+Kennedy New York with 43, and BBDO New York with 40.

Shortlisted entries were selected by this year's esteemed jury to move into the second round of judging, which is taking place now. This year's finalists — entries that will win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencil, or Merit — will be announced later this month.

The complete One Show 2023 shortlist is available here.

NextOptions
Read more: Volkswagen, Vodacom, Game, KFC, Ogilvy, The One Show, FCB Africa, The One Club for Creativity, The Odd Number, Romance Films, VMLY&R

