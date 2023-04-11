Industries

Grid Worldwide and Muti shortlisted at ADC Annual Awards

11 Apr 2023
The One Club for Creativity has announced that Grid Worldwide Johannesburg, and Muti Cape Town received all of South Africa's shortlisted entries in the global ADC 102nd Annual Awards.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Shortlisted entries were selected by this year’s jury to move into the second round of judging. This year’s finalists — entries which will win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Cube or Merit — will be announced later this month.

Shortlist

Grid Worldwide has five shortlisted entries, including three working with Houtlander Johannesburg for Inverroche Bee & Bee, and two for Zioux, Break free Zioux pronounced ‘Zoo’.

Source:
The One Club for Creativity launches Bipoc programme

30 Mar 2023

Muti has three shortlisted entries: Fortune @Work Playbook, Akron Museum Good Hope, and Insight Editions Star Wars : Exploring Tatooine.

Leading the way

Globally, Rethink in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver leads the way with 35 shortlisted entries, including six for Ikea The Troll, and five each for Kraft Heinz AI Ketchup, and Penguin Random House The Unburnable Book. Squarespace New York has 32 entries on the shortlist, including 11 each for The Singularity and The Singularity BTS.

A total of 2,216 entries from 52 counties and regions are shortlisted this year. The top five countries for shortlisted entries are the US with 977, Canada with 242, Germany with 210, mainland China with 180, and Japan with 116.

The complete ADC 102nd Annual Awards shortlist is available here.

