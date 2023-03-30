The One Club for Creativity launches Bipoc programme

The One Club for Creativity has announced the launch of Colorful, a grant progamme for Young Guns 21 to help Bipoc creatives in their careers.

There is no fee to apply, and the grant is open globally to BIPOC creatives who qualify for the club’s prestigious Young Guns 21 competition: they must be aged 30 years and under with at least two years of professional creative experience, and cannot have previously won Young Guns in the past.

Creative luminaries

Candidates submit links to six projects in their portfolio, as well as a short essay and a 60-second phone or webcam video to introduce themselves and describe their dream creative project. Deadline for the free Colorful application is 12 May 2023.

A jury predominantly composed of Bipoc creative luminaries, many of them past YG winners, will review submissions and select one gifted entrant to receive the first-place grant of $3,000 towards a personal creative project of their choosing. Runner up will receive a $2,000 grant, and two third-place winners will each receive $1,000.

In addition, all Colorful finalists receive free entry into Young Guns 21, as will the first 10 qualifying candidates to enter when the Colorful competition opens.

Funding

Funding for Colorful is provided by Russell’s Reserve Bourbon, creative studio and artist rep agency Sunday Afternoon, as well as personal contributions from Menno Kluin, CCO at Ogilvy New York, and award-winning multidisciplinary artist and designer Rich Tu, who conceived of the grant program two years ago.

“There are too many headlines about companies stepping away from inclusive initiatives, and it’s become part of my life’s mission to defy that trend,” said Tu, a YG8 winner who also hosts the First Generation Burden podcast. “This third season of Colorful is a celebration of representation, and a confirmation of our values when it comes to doing the hard work and awarding brilliant emerging creatives.”