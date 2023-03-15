Industries

The One Show for Creativity celebrates 50th anniversity with in-person Creative Week

15 Mar 2023
It's the milestone 50th edition of The One Show for Creativity (The One Show), and its in-person Creative Week in New York has been announced for the 15 to 19 May.
Image supplied.
Image supplied.

Each day of Creative Week at 10am ET will also include a virtual daytime session of The One Club’s Morning Buzz, a lively programme with some of the best minds in the advertising and design industry discussing everything from diversity in the workplace, creative development, gender equality, future technologies and other topics that move the needle in the creative field.

In addition, a special one-day event of talks by dozens of top creatives from around the world is in development, with details to be announced soon.

Creative Week branding was developed by Beatriz Lozano, a multidisciplinary artist, designer, typographer, educator, and Young Guns 20 winner based in Brooklyn, while she was a design director at Sunday Afternoon.

Initial Creative Week 2023 sponsors include 72andSunny, FCB Global, Leo Burnett, Shutterstock, and Verizon.

Schedule of events

Dates have been announced for its initial schedule of events.

  • Young Ones Student Awards ceremony, Monday, 15 May at Sony Hall, 6pm-11pm
  • Young Ones in-person portfolio reviews, Tuesday, 16 May at The One Club headquarters gallery, 12pm - 2pm and 3pm - 5pm.
  • Young Ones virtual portfolio reviews, Wednesday, 17 May 12pm - 2pm.
  • ADC 102nd Annual Awards ceremony, Wednesday, 17 May at Terminal 5, 6pm -11:30pm.
  • Type Directors Club virtual announcement of TDC69 Best of Discipline and Judges’ Choice winners, Thursday, 18 May
  • Type Directors Club Lettering Walk of New York’s Lower East Side, Thursday, 18 May
  • The One Show 2023 awards ceremony and special 50th-anniversary celebration, Friday, 19 May at Hammerstein Ballroom, 6pm-11:59pm

For details and to register, please visit the Creative Week 2023 website. Additional programming and details will be available shortly.

