WFA calls for responses to its 2023 Global DEI Census

Diverse and inclusive teams perform better and are the key to the creative industry ensuring it attracts and keeps the best talent. Therefore, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) is calling for response to its Wave II of the Global DEI Consus.

WFA is partnering with Adweek, Advertising Week, Campaign, and the Cannes Lions, Effies, GWI, Kantar, IAA, VoxComm, and over 150 organisations at local level for Wave II of the Global DEI Census.

Your responses will help::

Understand how diverse, equitable and inclusive our industry is today.

See what has changed since the survey was last conducted in 2021.

Identify where action is most needed to drive positive change.



The WFA will present the findings in June in time for Cannes Lions.

Please take just 15 minutes by responding to this anonymous survey here.

Global DEI Densus Census 2021

In 2021 the first-ever Global DEI Census was carried out by the WFA and 160 organisations, making it the biggest collaboration in the history of the global marketing industry. The 2021 Census had over 10,000 responses from 27 different countries.

Key findings include one in seven respondents saying they would consider leaving their company and the marketing industry because o a lack of diversity and inclusion. Most commonly reported forms of discredit are on the basis of age, family status, that is people who have caring responsibilities for kids, the elderly or the sick.



