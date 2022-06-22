Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaOrnicoGL events South AfricaWunderman ThompsonFlow CommunicationsDUKETopco MediaMediaHeads 360RogerwilcoBrandFusionOverall Events & CommunicationJacaranda FMM&C Saatchi AbelOFM RadioJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Cannes Lions

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Art Director Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Manager - TTL Johannesburg
  • TTL Account Director Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer - UK Remote Working City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Media Implementation Planner Johannesburg
  • Mid-Weight Creative Concept Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Legal Graduate Cape Town
  • Campaign Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Global DEI Charter for Change introduced at Cannes 2022

    22 Jun 2022
    The World Federation of Advertising (WFA) officially introduced the Global DEI Charter for Change at Cannes Lions 2022, with the aim of driving real actions and improving the lived experiences of multiple groups working in the marketing industry.
    Source: © rawpixel WFA officially introduced the Global DEI Charter for Change at Cannes Lions
    Source: © rawpixel 123rf WFA officially introduced the Global DEI Charter for Change at Cannes Lions

    Developed with input from members of WFA’s D&I Taskforce, the Charter identifies actions that all global organisations need to undertake to ensure a better experience for the one in seven members of the industry who say they could leave their company or the industry due to lack of diversity and inclusion.

    While these actions may already be common in some countries, implementing them globally will deliver a huge improvement for many in the industry. The WFA believes they should be minimum requirements for all global organisations.

    “The ad industry has considerably stepped up its efforts in recent years when it comes to diversity & inclusion, but the inconvenient truth is that we still fall well short of where we should be.

    "Many people in marketing, both at brands and at agencies, are still having a poor lived experience in their workplaces. Most of the issues are global and therefore we call upon all multinational organisations to implement real change across all the markets where they operate.

    "We believe that these actions could create real improvement. The time for that change is now,” says Stephan Loerke, CEO of WFA.

    The Global DEI Census


    The actions are based on the findings of the WFA-led Global DEI Census, which found that the industry still has much to do if it truly wants to build an industry of true inclusion, one that measures its achievements and is open when it falls short.

    The 2021 Global DEI Census is the first-ever global industry initiative to measure the scale of the diversity and inclusion challenges facing the profession.

    Building on insights from 10,000 in-depth interviews with advertising and marketing professionals in 27 markets, the research provides detailed insight into how the global industry is performing on a wide range of metrics, identifying not just the demographics of participants but also, importantly, their lived experience in the workplace, including their sense of belonging and experience of discrimination.

    The study showed that discrimination is most commonly reported on the basis of family status (meaning caregivers for the elderly, the sick or children) and age, which can most often hinder women’s career progression.

    Charter for Change


    The Charter for Change identifies 11 main action areas, four at a leadership level, six to tackle challenges faced by specific groups who have been found to have a worse lived experience, and one around mental health, which has become an area of increased concern, particularly during lockdown.

    Actions for Leadership


    1. Create a diverse leadership team: Where groups are not represented, leadership must have strategies for short-term progress and beyond.
    2. Understand and democratise your company’s data: Leaders need to understand the data of inclusion: who is being promoted at every level and what barriers are holding particular groups back.
    3. Create transparent policies and publish them: Organisations must strengthen anti-discrimination policies and be transparent in policies, expectations of leaders and employees, and how to escalate situations when needed.
    4. Create psychological safety and support: Genuinely safe spaces allow employees to speak up candidly. Companies must invest in qualified facilitation for these spaces and have clear rules of engagement.

    Actions to support Underrepresented Groups

    • Age: Providing continued coaching, mentoring, and career development for experienced and younger employees alike shows the organisation is committed to supporting and retaining all forms of talent, irrespective of age.
    • Caregiving: Ensuring that decision-maker roles include leaders with caregiving responsibilities – for the young, but also for the elderly and the sick – can both serve as a positive example to others and encourage the adoption of flexible policies. Adding emergency caregiver support to employer benefits plans can actively support those with caregiving responsibilities.
    • Gender: Businesses need to understand and improve women’s lived experiences. Support plans need to be tailored to the cultural differences and employment conditions in each market, so that women feel valued and provided with sufficient support to progress their careers.
    • Race and ethnicity: Creating programs and spaces specifically designed to support and empower ethnic minorities helps show commitment and progress to populations that usually report poorer lived experiences.
    • Disability and neurodivergence: Businesses should prioritise actions which help normalise and improve understanding of all forms of disability. Accessibility needs must be discovered and accommodated as part of the employee onboarding experience.
    • Sexual orientation and gender identity: Companies must have policies in place to protect but also support LBGTQ+ employees. Benefits including pay, bonuses, parental leave, health insurance should be explicitly available to same-sex couples. Non-binary identifying employees should have their chosen identity recognised.

    Action on Mental Health

    • Providing and continually promoting mental health benefits so that they are accessible and top of mind is important. People managers should be trained in how to respond to mental health issues and have supportive discussions around mental health with employees.

    Looking ahead, WFA is planning to once again join forces with leading industry organisations to run a second wave of research on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in 2023.

    To download a copy of the Charter, click here.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Stephan Loerke, WFA, diversity in advertising

    Related

    Supplied. Advertising agencies and groups, advertisers and media and trade bodies have come together at Cannes to apply and plan the rollout of Net Zero
    Advertising industry to tackle the climate emergency8 hours ago
    Conny Braams named WFA Global Marketer of the Year 2021
    Conny Braams named WFA Global Marketer of the Year 20214 Feb 2022
    Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Census extended
    Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Census extended2 Jul 2021
    WFA launches global census of the marketing and advertising industry
    WFA launches global census of the marketing and advertising industry7 Jun 2021
    S&S Culture fights the good fight
    S&S Culture fights the good fight30 Jun 2020
    #YouthMonth: VWSA supports Wilderness Foundation in empowering youth
    #YouthMonth: VWSA supports Wilderness Foundation in empowering youth14 Jun 2019
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz