Shaka iLembe launches on Mzansi Magic in June

The wait is over. Mzansi Magic has announced that its much anticipated prime-time drama series Shaka iLembe will launch on Sunday, 18 June at 8pm. DStv Media Sales CEO Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee and MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO Nomsa Philiso revealed the date at a special event held at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton today.

Speaking to commercial partners, Cassim-Surtee noted that, “Shaka iLembe represents the best of African storytelling. It was created for a local market, but it is also, most certainly, a global television property. This is an epic series, told on an epic scale and it is destined to keep audiences tuned in with strong plotlines, stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a range of powerhouse performances.”

And before showing an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming series, Philiso reiterated the June 18 launch date as a highlight on the DStv calendar. “We are so excited for our audiences to see Shaka iLembe, and embrace this world of Kings, Queens, prophets, warriors, strategists, and lovers. The cast and crew have done an outstanding job in telling this majestic, larger than life story. As a result, it is a polished and compelling drama series filled with conflict, action, romance, betrayal, sacrifice, struggle, triumph, and loss.”

Featuring a stellar cast, Shaka iLembe brings together the talents of Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina Qubeka, Dawn Thandeka King, Hope Mbhele, Mondli Makhoba, Sthandiwe Kgoroge and introduces Ntando Zondi.

Starring alongside them will be Abdul Khoza, Ziya Xulu, Calvin Ratladi, Phumlani Mndebele, Don Mlangeni, Vusi Kunene, Mduduzi Mabaso, Sibonelo Ngubane, Ayanda Borotho and Wanda Zuma among many others, making Shaka iLembe a powerful ensemble drama.

With a creative team helmed by Oscar-nominated director Angus Gibson, executive producers Nomzamo Mbatha, Nhlanhla Mtaka and Desiree Markgraaff, working with Professor Hlonipha Mokoena (Cultural and Historical Advisor), Shaka iLembe is the biggest production ever undertaken by Mzansi Magic and was fully funded by the MultiChoice Group as part of their expansive local content slate.

The 12-part series tells the story of the famous Zulu King and the events that shaped his remarkable life. While the series is an entertainment title and a fictional interpretation of historical events, producers Bomb Productions have taken care to ensure that Nguni culture is authentically portrayed and respected. Fittingly, Shaka iLembe was filmed in 4K, with state-of-the-art visual effects, ensuring the best screen treatment for the sweeping dynastic saga that encompasses the Zulu, Elangeni, Hlubi, Mthethwa and Ndwandwe clans.

So, get ready for 18 June … Shaka iLembe is coming!

For more information on Shaka iLembe, visit www.mzansimagic.tv or follow the hashtag #ShakaiLembeMzansi on social media.