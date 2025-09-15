Celebrating heritage and the history of cultural evolution

From indigenous storytelling to almost 25,000 families enjoying the privilege of jobs attained from the biggest production in Africa, Shaka iLembe exemplifies the evolution of the Zulu kingdom, and the influence of the Xhosa and Swati nations in its rise.

As South Africa commemorates Heritage Month, one of the most significant cultural milestones in recent years has been the representation of the Zulu nation following the release of Shaka iLembe. More than just a television series, it has become a cultural movement that has ignited conversations about heritage, identity, and the importance of African storytelling.

With over six years of narrative research, MultiChoice’s general entertainment team, together with Bomb Productions, have stepped out of their way to educate and inform audiences on the historic development of the Zulu’s cultural resonance. The series not only entertains but also educates, providing viewers with a vivid reflection of history, traditions, and the strength of African leadership. Its cultural resonance has extended far beyond television screens, sparking renewed pride in African heritage across communities and cultures.

The scale of the production required extraordinary effort and attention to detail. Over 16,000 jobs were created during the making of the series, spanning cast, crew, set builders, costume designers, language experts, historians, and artisans. This provided life-changing opportunities for individuals while also uplifting the communities where filming took place. Beyond employment, the project transferred skills into the creative sector, upskilling South Africans with expertise in large-scale television production.

Considerable work went into building authentic and historically accurate sets, some of which took months of craftsmanship and dedication. Entire homesteads and villages were constructed to reflect the world in which King Shaka lived, ensuring that the production remained true to its historical context. Costumes were equally significant, with teams of designers led by Sheli Masondo, a highly acclaimed film stylist and costume designer. She led the team in sourcing traditional materials and creating garments that reflected cultural practices of the historic times. This dedication not only honoured the Zulu history but also showcased the artistry and skill of South African creators to the world.

The use of isiZulu as the primary language throughout the series was another intentional choice, reinforcing authenticity and cultural pride. This decision ensured that the narrative was told in the voice of its people, preserving linguistic heritage and bringing the richness of indigenous languages to mainstream television. By doing so, the production demonstrated the importance of language in connecting communities to their history and strengthening cultural identity.

The global reception of Shaka iLembe has underscored the universal appeal of African stories. For South Africans, it has reinforced the importance of owning and celebrating their narratives with authenticity and pride. The series has become a beacon of African excellence, reminding audiences that heritage is not only about honouring the past but also about shaping a shared future. Through this flagship production, MultiChoice continues to demonstrate its commitment to showcasing Africa’s heritage, preserving its stories, and sharing them with the world, while also investing in local industries and communities that bring these stories to life.



