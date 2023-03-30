947 adds Flava to a sumptuous line-up

Mo Flava (Moetie Tsiki) is the latest addition to the 947 On Air presenter line-up from April 2023. Mo joins 947 after spending eight "incredible" years of radio at Metro FM. Soweto-born, Mo says his inspiration for radio is the medium's power, with its reach cutting through age, culture and gender in a personal and interactive manner.

He views radio as one of the main drivers of information, pop culture and perception. Mo’s love for the medium is also driven by music, with a huge passion for deep and soulful sounds.

He joins 947 on Monday, 3 April, to take over the weekdays 9 to 12 morning show where 947 listeners will get a full taste of the Mo Flava.

He has released a number of electrifying house music compilations and singles, and has done 11 years of club DJing. His experience is vast and his DJ footprint includes massive festivals and night clubs around the country, and overseas. Mo has an extensive international repertoire having played in the best locations around the world and will bring that experience and sound to the 947 listeners.

Mo says:

I am excited and honoured to be joining 947. I have always had the greatest admiration and respect for the Primedia platform, and I’m looking forward to experiencing every part of the 947 world. I can’t wait to meet the listeners and the 947 team. This is an opportunity for me to do radio at the highest level.

“947 is excited to welcome Mo Flava to the already dynamic on air presenter lineup. His vast experience and style makes him an excellent fit with the stable and we look forward to the unique flavour as the Station continues to refresh to remain relevant and relatable for our listeners,” says Primedia’s 947 station manager, Ravi Naidoo.

Mo Flava will helm the Midday Show from 9am to 12pm right after the popular Anele and the Club breakfast show. Excitingly, there are other exciting changes in the 947 line-up.

A new power night show with an energized offering in the form of Msizi James who previously was in the 9am to 12am slot will team up Bolele Polisa on week nights Monday to Thursday 7-10pm .

The show will feature the mix of the latest hit music and engaging content across the show and across the station and digital platforms.

Durban-born Msizi James fondly known as “King of Commercial” says “I am excited for this new chapter. Not only are we good friends but I’m such a big fan of Bolele and have always wanted to work with her from the day she joined 947. This show will be something new, fresh and exciting for our listeners, a sort of breakfast show for our night owls.”

James’ journey on radio started in 2014 with a love for music. “Since moving to Johannesburg, I have become accustomed to the drive and ambition of this city. I love the energy and the people! I am looking forward to the change in pace that the night show offers along with my co-host Bolele Polisa.”

Bolele has been with 947 for 18 months and continues to play her part in the station’s new refresh line-up. As part of the duo, she is the yin to his yang and the pair promise to add a certain kind of gravitas to the night show.

“The duo format has its own magic and we look forward to the combined energy of these two personalities,” Naidoo says.

Bolele has a range of radio experience including news for which she has been nominated, field reporting, and a large portfolio of freelance voice-over work. Polisa presented her first Ted Talk at the University of Johannesburg where she covered her career journey and spoke about how self-mastery helped her thrive in the industry.

"I'm super excited about the direction that 947 is taking with this new change, even more excited to be going back to doing radio in a team dynamic. I love the idea of bouncing off ideas with someone and eventually bringing them to life and Msizi James is the perfect person to do this with! He is such a phenomenal broadcaster, very witty and the right spice to add to my humour so if u asked me, we're the perfect combo to help wrap up your day," says Bolele.

“The line-up change represents the scope of radio and a dynamic broadcast platform that demands innovation and optimisation. Primedia Broadcasting leads in this area and this is another example of tuning in to our listeners and responding to their demands,“ Naidoo says.

He adds, “Mo Flava is an established brand with a sizeable following. He adds to an incredible presenter line up from 6am with Anele and the Club, Mo Flava, Zweli Mbhele, Thando Thabethe, Robert Marawa and Msizi and Bolele to wrap the day. We believe that the new line-up delivers an enhanced listening value proposition for our current and future listener base, while also providing key opportunities for the advertisers and clients who are critical to our success.”

Primedia continues to demonstrate its Vision as it on-boards and elevates the best talent in media.