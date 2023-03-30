East Coast Radio reinforces its pivotal role in KZN people's lives with new brand positioning

East Coast Radio (ECR), a stalwart of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) radio for the past 27 years, has launched a fresh new positioning that reinforces its pivotal role in the lives of the people of the province.

East Coast Radio 'Here with You' brand campaign mural at Hillcrest Primary School

Over time, ECR has become renowned for bringing the KZN community together and inspiring a sense of belonging and happiness among its people. The new brand campaign, 'Here with You' celebrates all the ways in which ECR has supported, entertained, connected, and rewarded the KZN communities and aims to create greater brand affinity between listeners and the radio station.

ECR's managing director, Boni Mchunu, said: "We are more than a radio station. We are a KZN brand that connects, where we celebrate and where we share. Whether it's music or family moments, we are the brand that creates memorable moments that evoke emotions for all."

East Coast Radio Breakfast show presenters at Hillcrest Primary School for the first ever mural for new campaign, 'Here with You'

Mchunu believes that the new brand campaign will resonate with a broad and diverse demographic of listeners and further the station's business objectives of growing listenership across the KZN region.

ECR has been a constant support to the KZN communities over the past 27 years, especially during the last three, where the province has experienced incredible highs and lows. From making history by giving away R1m in cash in 2009 to providing relief, news, and helpful information during challenging times like Covid-19, the 2021 unrest, and the 2022 floods, ECR has always been there for KZN.

The ECR team collaborated closely with Durban-based creative agency, The Hardy Boys, to develop a new positioning for the brand, which includes an evolved visual identity. The new visual identity incorporates abstract versions of ECR's iconic doppler logo, along with visuals that capture the authentic moments in the lives of KZN people, the beauty of their province, and their resilient and optimistic spirit.

Over the next few weeks, ECR will amplify the campaign to promote 'Here with You' across radio, digital, and out-of-home spaces, reminding listeners of the many ways ECR is present in their daily lives.

"We want our audience to feel like this is their campaign, that their voice is being heard, and that all our activities resonate and create an emotional connection with the brand. We want KZN people to feel proud of what we are doing because we are doing it for them," said Mchunu.

As part of the campaign, ECR has partnered with several KZN artists to create a series of custom murals (street art) in well-known locations chosen by the station’s listeners around the province, starting in Hillcrest. The murals will showcase the unique style of each artist and celebrate their connection to the area and its community.

East Coast Radio 'Here with You' mural in Hillcrest Primary School by artist Resoborg

Renowned Durban artist Wesley van Eeden also known as Resoborg, is putting the final touches on the mural outside Hillcrest Primary School this week. The mural is filled with KZN-inspired imagery, and the learners at the school were invited to take part and help Wesley with the final touches of his artwork. Wesley has created a piece that pays tribute to the family-focused culture of the area, which is made more poignant by the fact that his own children attend the school.

