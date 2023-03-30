BehindtheSelfie: Warrick Sherrell and Thabiso Ntuli, creative group heads at VMLY&R

Sherrell: Bronze Loeries and agency pool tables.
Ntuli: Everyday is different. Seriously, I've made a giant walk the streets of Jozi, directed the Soweto Gospel Choir and started a fledgling hand model career in the space of a year!
Sherrell: Sustained internal screaming for eight hours. Just kidding - typically we’ll sit in the morning and catch-up on the PS5 games we’re currently playing. Thabs was struggling with the latest Need for Speed so I gave him some pointers, which seemed to help. Then we do creativity for the rest of the day.
Ntuli: Wake up, promise to do timesheets, talk gaming, sneakers or loadshedding, do the fun stuff, forget to do timesheets.
Sherrell: Sustained internal screaming for 11 years. Just kidding - I’ve had the privilege to work at some of the top agencies with some of the best creatives in the country (currently Thabiso, the guy sitting across from me resizing my copy in the buggy sharepoint), with some incredible opportunities to do great work along the way. There are projects I’m very proud of, and some not so much, but that’s all part of the journey. The not-so-good ones made the good ones even better.
Ntuli: It’s been filled with a lot of amazing people. I am in awe at the talent often found quietly vibing at the desk next to you. The experience hidden behind the tequila grin and the places a simple idea can take you. It’s been a privilege and it honestly feels like I’ve just started my career at times.
Sherrell: Listening to a lot of golf podcasts at the moment. I find them interesting because I occasionally play golf.
Ntuli: The long answer would be honestly not much because of load shedding. I recently discovered UPSes so get back to me in a month's time. The short answer would be Yeat.
Sherrell: Something about the way Seth Rogan describes his writing process and his relationship with creativity always makes me want to write and be creative.
Ntuli: I’m generally inspired by a f*ck ton of people. Almost comes with the job really. But if I really, really, really, had to give you just one individual I'd probably go with Rick Ruben. He’s the cool uncle who gives you the right bit of advice at the right time and I think that’s all we need at times as creatives. It’s an understated god-tier skill.
Sherrell: Alan Grant from Jurassic Park.
Ntuli: I actually wanted to study the stars. While kids were reading Harry Potter I was reading ten facts about black holes. Did you know Mars has the tallest mountain in the Solar System?
Sherrell: I like Thabiso’s brilliant brain and sneaker collection. His individual brain, to be clear. He doesn’t have a collection of brains, as far as I know. Could’ve probably put a comma after brain - a lesson for any future copywriters.
Ntuli: If you haven't noticed by now, Warrick is extremely witty and with that is a sharpness that makes him the pointiest tool in the shed. I don’t know if that's a saying but working with him makes cutting through insights like butter.
Sherrell: Together we’re just a couple of prickly tools cutting butter.