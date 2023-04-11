New rugby podcast relives the past, talking to Bok heroes

The award-winning and seasoned sports journalist, Peter Stemmet, has launched his popular Front Row Rugby Show on the iono podcasting platform through Newskoop's new podcasting channel, making it available on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Google podcasts and Amazon podcasts to name a few.

The show takes rugby lovers down memory lane, with the series kicking off in the early nineties, featuring Peter talking to and quizzing legendary Bok heroes that get to relive their greatest moments of the game.

“We are revisiting some of the older stories. I think that a lot of people hold the players from the 90s in high regard but haven’t heard from them in a long time. I find the players are more open to telling you what actually happened back in those days, now that you are talking to them 20 to 30 years later,” said Stemmet.

The channel that was first launched on 15 August 2022, the 30 year anniversary of the Springboks’ return to international rugby, has managed to rack up more than 80,000 views in less than a year on Youtube alone. Some popular videos include an interview with Andre Joubert that has gained nearly 19,000 Youtube views to date.

“Andre discusses a memorable career that included winning the Rugby World Cup, coming up against Jonah Lomu and the end of his Springbok career possibly caused by a disagreement with Nick Mallett. Joubert also takes credit for giving Percy Montgomery his first test try and these are the kind of stories that are worth revisiting or have not been told in too much detail in the past,” says Stemmet.

Originally from Cape Town, Stemmet now lives in Doha and compiles stories for the sport desk of Al Jazeera. He also holds a Masters Degree in International Journalism and hopes that the Front Row Rugby Show will grow to include a wide variety of rugby content that will continue to excite more rugby fans.

“I have special plans for the upcoming Rugby World Cup that will include previews and opinions on the channel. My dream is to host on this channel permanently and even if a lot of the focus now is on the timeline of 1990s Springbok Rugby, one day I will start talking to more current players,” says Stemmet.

New Front Row Rugby Show episodes are available every week.

