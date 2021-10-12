A fruitful partnership between The Gauteng Legislature Multi-Party Women's Caucus and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they partnered with The Gauteng Legislature Multi-Party Women's Caucus, a forum of GPL's women parliamentarians, for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, which took place on 6 and 7 October 2021.

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The 2-day virtual event offered public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in ‘brave conversations’ and learn from industry pioneers.As a gold sponsor, GPL hosted a panel discussion on “The Future of Women's Rights - Global Visions and Strategies for Women, Democracy and Voting”. The panelists consisted of Lentheng Helen Ntombi Mekgwe, speaker to the legislature; Nomvuyo Memory Mhlakaza-Manamela, deputy speaker to the legislature and Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, chairperson of committees, Gauteng Provincial Legislature. The discussion was moderated by Leanne Manas.During the panel discussion Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane stated “We need to address the issue of women being blocked from access and certain positions, especially young women... then great change will actually come along.” It was a powerful panel discussion that undoubtedly sparked more brave conversations.We are looking forward to the next Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference which will take place on 12 and 13 October 2022.