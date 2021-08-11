24th BASA Award winners to be honoured with limited edition Imiso Ceramics trophies

Internationally acclaimed clay storytellers, Zizipho Poswa and Andile Dyalvane, have crafted the trophies that will be awarded to the winners of the 24th BASA Awards. Every year the BASA Awards commissions an artist, collective or studio to create distinctive and original works as trophies which are given to the winners.