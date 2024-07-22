Marketing & Media Marketing
    From ideas to reality: Debut Programme selects 205 creatives for Hlanganisa Phase

    Issued by Business and Arts South Africa
    22 Jul 2024
    The Debut Programme, an initiative funded by the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), in collaboration with Business and Arts South Africa (Basa), has shown remarkable progress since its launch in 2017. Designed to nurture and support emerging creative entrepreneurs across South Africa, the programme has now entered an exciting new phase: the Hlanganisa Phase.
    Following a highly successful recruitment drive from September to October 2023, the Debut Programme received an overwhelming 2,140 applications from across the country. From this impressive pool, 450 emerging creatives from rural and peri-urban areas were selected to participate in the Kickstarter Training Phase. Of these, 205 participants have now been selected to advance to the Hlanganisa Phase, where they will gain comprehensive entrepreneurial skills essential for launching, building, and sustaining their creative ventures.

    "Hlanganisa is the foundation of the Debut Programme. This is where ideas become reality. Participants will transform their lean canvases into thriving creative businesses, gaining the skills and confidence to take the creative industry by storm. By the end of this phase, they will not just have business plans, they will have fully realised ventures ready to launch into the market. This phase is about turning dreams into tangible success stories, driving the future of South Africa's creative economy. Konke kuzohlangana,” said Zanele Madiba, Basa programmes manager.

    In the Hlanganisa Phase, participants will be introduced to working sprints, an agile method of testing a service or product. They will continue to learn how to develop a new creative business venture. The 205 participants can look forward to honing their skills in areas such as:

    • Generation of bootstrapping ideas
    • Business registration
    • Marketing plan creation
    • Setting targets
    • Research and build of a brand identity

    While not every participant from the Kickstarter Phase will advance to the Hlanganisa Phase, the programme remains committed to supporting all its participants. Those not selected will continue to receive links to valuable online resources to aid their journey as creative entrepreneurs. Additionally, the Basa programmes team will provide an alumni newsletter featuring the latest updates from the arts industry. Ongoing support and skill development will be offered by both Business and Arts South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

    “27 years later, Basa remains a catalyst for intentional collaborations and is committed to ensuring the relevance and sustainability of the arts in society by offering innovative programs like Debut. The Debut Programme, now in its third iteration, is not merely a series of events or workshops. It is a beacon of possibility, a melting pot where raw talent is shaped into artistry, where dreams are given wings, and aspirations are rooted in reality,” said Ashraf Johaardien, CEO of Business and Arts South Africa.

    The journey of the Debut Programme is a testament to its unwavering commitment to nurturing creative talent across South Africa. With each iteration, the programme not only expands its reach but also deepens its impact, paving the way for a thriving creative economy driven by empowered and skilled entrepreneurs.

    For more information about the Debut Programme and shortlisted participants, visit https://debut2024.basa.co.za/

    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.

