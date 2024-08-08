More #WomensMonth
27th annual Basa Awards nominations open
“The Basa Awards spotlights remarkable collaborations between businesses and the arts sector in South Africa, underscoring their significant impact on cultural enrichment,” says Basa CEO, Ashraf Johaardien. “The awards spotlight the transformative potential of cross-sector creative collaborations and their profound societal contributions. At a time when global trends emphasise collaboration and community, the Basa Awards platform seeks to celebrate mutually beneficial partnerships that transcend sectors and conventional boundaries,” they explained.
A panel comprising experts from both the arts and business sectors will evaluate submissions. Evaluation criteria include creativity, innovation, impact, sustainability, and the depth of collaboration among the participating partners. By participating in these awards, entrants have the chance to gain national recognition for their contributions to the arts and to showcase their projects to influential leaders within the business and arts communities.
“The 27th Annual Basa Awards will celebrate the power, and importance of partnerships between business and the arts. More than just a ceremony, the Awards seek to provide a space that is conducive for deepening relationships of the various players within the Basa ecosystem. Basa is committed to boldly and intentionally centering the ingenuity of our creative sector and the Awards serve to recognise those partnerships with business that share our vision,” says Basa chaiperson, Zingisa Motloba.
Categories open for entry are as follows:
In addition, two special discretionary awards will be selected to celebrate remarkable contributions to the sustainability of South Africa’s arts:
The deadline for expressions of interest is 30 August 2024. For further information on categories, eligibility, judging criteria, and entry guidelines, visit Basa’s website at basa.co.za. Interested applicants can also contact the awards support team at az.oc.asab@sdrawa or call 011 447 2295 during business hours.
