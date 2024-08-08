27th annual Basa Awards nominations open

“The Basa Awards spotlights remarkable collaborations between businesses and the arts sector in South Africa, underscoring their significant impact on cultural enrichment,” says Basa CEO, Ashraf Johaardien. “The awards spotlight the transformative potential of cross-sector creative collaborations and their profound societal contributions. At a time when global trends emphasise collaboration and community, the Basa Awards platform seeks to celebrate mutually beneficial partnerships that transcend sectors and conventional boundaries,” they explained.

A panel comprising experts from both the arts and business sectors will evaluate submissions. Evaluation criteria include creativity, innovation, impact, sustainability, and the depth of collaboration among the participating partners. By participating in these awards, entrants have the chance to gain national recognition for their contributions to the arts and to showcase their projects to influential leaders within the business and arts communities.

“The 27th Annual Basa Awards will celebrate the power, and importance of partnerships between business and the arts. More than just a ceremony, the Awards seek to provide a space that is conducive for deepening relationships of the various players within the Basa ecosystem. Basa is committed to boldly and intentionally centering the ingenuity of our creative sector and the Awards serve to recognise those partnerships with business that share our vision,” says Basa chaiperson, Zingisa Motloba.

Categories open for entry are as follows:

Beyond borders: Awarded to a partnership that builds brand reputation and audience for both partners across borders.

Community development: Recognising NPO/NGO/CBO/PBO support for arts and culture projects enhancing their communities.

Corporate social investment: Acknowledging vital support for arts and culture projects enhancing their communities.

First-time sponsor: Awarded to a sponsor supporting the arts for the first time.

Innovation award: Celebrating the most innovative, cutting edge and progressive partnership.

Long-term partnership: Recognising outstanding initiative and commitment to the arts over a longer period.

Sponsorship in kind: Acknowledging a sponsor giving quantifiable and impactful non-monetary support to the arts.

SMME award: Awarded for vital support given to the arts by a micro, small, or medium enterprise.

Green award: Linked to Basa’s Climate Culture Programme, this category is aligned to Sustainable Development Goal 13: to limit and adapt to climate change. In addition, two special discretionary awards will be selected to celebrate remarkable contributions to the sustainability of South Africa’s arts:

Basa alumni award: Presented to an outstanding graduate from Basa’s Debut and/or Cultural Producers programmes.