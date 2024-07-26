Bookmarks2024: Endgame — A cookieless future delayed, implications for the digital advertising industry

Google’s announcement that it will delay its plans to phase out third-party cookies in the Chrome browser - the second time the tech giant has pushed back its timeline for going cookieless - has significant implications for the digital advertising industry.

What exactly does this mean?

Third-party cookies are small pieces of code that allow advertisers to track users' browsing habits across multiple websites.

Google had initially planned to eliminate these cookies by 2023, citing privacy concerns.

However, the company has now delayed this deadline four years after the fact, giving advertisers and publishers more time to adapt to a cookie-less future.

While acknowledging that its previous timeline was overly ambitious, Google has stated that the delay is necessary to ensure that the industry has sufficient time to develop and test alternative solutions that can replace the functionality of third-party cookies — and to get it right.

However, users will be given options to block or allow third-party cookies on their browsers.

Not the best solution

This isn’t the best solution and Google has committed to providing regular updates on its progress and has established a forum for industry feedback and collaboration.

The company has also emphasised its commitment to finding a solution that balances user privacy with the needs of advertisers and publishers.

While the delay may come as a relief to some, it's clear that the cookie-less future is inevitable.

Be prepared for a world without third-party cookies

Advertisers, publishers and technology providers must continue to innovate and adapt to ensure they are prepared for a world without third-party cookies.

Add to this, the rise of content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and the implications that will have for the digital marketing landscape, there is no denying that change that will come.

