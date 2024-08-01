ICT Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGBET SoftwareSME South AfricaHOSTAFRICAAfriGISNew MediaDomains.co.zaRed Ribbon CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Services News South Africa

Court says Google did violate antitrust laws

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
6 Aug 2024
6 Aug 2024
In October 2020, the US Department of Justice and 11 states filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of violating antitrust laws. This means they believed Google was using unfair methods to maintain its dominance in the market. Two months later, in December 2020, another group of 38 states joined in with their own lawsuit, making similar claims. Google has now been found guilty.
This is a landmark antitrust ruling against Google that may have wide reaching effects.
This is a landmark antitrust ruling against Google that may have wide reaching effects.

The original lawsuits argued that Google had become too dominant in the market for general search services (like Google Search) and search advertising (ads that appear when you search for something).

A less convincing argument was about deals Google made with companies like Apple and other smartphone makers to ensure Google was the default search engine on most devices.

Source: © 123rf Patrick Carmody, CEO of Conversation Lab, looks at how the shift to AI-powered answer engines are and will challenge Google
The shift to AI answer engines. A challenge for Google?

  4 hours

These claims were that it made it harder for other search engines to compete because users were more likely to use Google by default, giving Google more user data to improve its services and making it difficult for competitors to catch up.

Judgement day

After an extensive trial, the court concluded that Google is indeed a monopolist and has used its power to maintain its monopoly.

The court agreed that there are specific markets for general search services and general search text ads, and Google has monopoly power in these markets.

Google's distribution agreements (like those with Android device makers) were ruled to be exclusive and have negative effects on competition.

Google also did not provide sufficient reasons to justify these exclusive agreements.

The court noted that these agreements allowed Google to charge higher prices for text ads and limit competitors' ability to compete effectively.

Reduced competition

Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, which is a key part of US antitrust law designed to promote economic fairness and competitiveness by prohibiting certain business practices that restrict trade and reduce economic competition.

This means Google used unfair practices to maintain its monopoly.

However, the court also found that Google does not have monopoly power in the broader market for search advertising and did not violate the law with its Google Search Ads 360 advertising platform.

This decision could lead to significant changes in how Google operates, especially regarding its agreements with other companies.

The court's ruling aims to promote fair competition and prevent Google from using its dominant position to stifle competitors.

Read more: iPhone, Monopoly, smartphones, Android, online search, Google, Apple, US Department of Justice, antitrust, Lindsey Schutters
Share this article
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Related
Copper 360 staff welcome the first load of copper ore mined from Rietberg Mine in forty one years.
Copper 360 revives O'Kiep Copper District ahead of global shortage
33 minutes
Desiree Hlubi, Sisi brand manager at BBF Safety Group
#WomensMonth: The rise of gender-specific PPE in construction
 2 hours
Source: © 123rf Patrick Carmody, CEO of Conversation Lab, looks at how the shift to AI-powered answer engines are and will challenge Google
The shift to AI answer engines. A challenge for Google?
 4 hours
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has kept up the pace of policy implementation and infrastructure improvement he adopted when taking the cabinet position.
Macpherson lauds Cape Town's fight against construction mafia
 6 hours
Coleus is one of the biggest suppliers of crown corks in South Africa.
Guala Closures to acquire Coleus Packaging and dominate cap market
 1 day
Source: © Olympics A As a sponsor, from January to May 2024, Visa has spent nearly $29m on advertising for the Olympics
#Paris2024: How brands are using long-term sports sponsorships to build brand equity
1 day
New guidelines for women safety in mining is a big step forward in the industry's fight against GBVF
#WomensMonth: South African mining industry takes big step in fight against GBVF
 1 day
Source: Dylan Carr/Unsplash
Compcom greenlights Telkom’s R7bn Swiftnet sale
 1 Aug 2024
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz