Vodacom brings the Premier League action live to mobile phones in SA

Always wondered who sits behind the desk and writes the commercial content across Primedia Broadcasting's station websites, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk, 702 and 947 as well as for Eyewitness News? Meet Zaakirah Rossier-Philander, a digital content producer at Primedia Broadcasting.ByEvan-Lee Courie
South African hemp products development company Quattro-Canna Holdings (QCH) has signed a license agreement with Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. for the sole rights to manufacture and distribute the HempTrain decorticator plant in South Africa for local and regional sales and support.
From the latest video game releases to news on new technology, industry developments and gaming tournaments, LevelFox - Media24's gaming news and lifestyle website - aims to be the new home of South African gamers.Issued byMedia24 Lifestyle
Vodacom has partnered with BCI and talkSport International to bring the English Premier League (EPL) 2021/22 season action live to mobile phone users in South Africa through its newly launched service, the Vodacom Sports Radio.
BCI holds local rights of the EPL digital audio, while talkSport International is the global audio partner of the EPL. The EPL, also referred to as the Premier League, is one of the most widely followed soccer leagues in the world and Vodacom Sports Radio will enable Vodacom customers to use their mobile phones and tablets to keep up with the latest news, listen to live matches and follow their favourite teams.
The platform provides live audio commentary of all 380 EPL games, which begin on 13 August. These are accompanied by pre-match banter and post-game discussions from soccer experts, with fans having the choice of which teams they would like to listen to. Subscribers also have access to daily news updates, highlights packages, a variety of podcast content, announcements of upcoming fixtures as well as in-depth player and club information.
“We’re excited to add another innovative digital service to our product portfolio and to connect our customers to more of what matters most to them. Like many of our other digital services, Vodacom Sports Radio’s mission is to democratise access to football in order to achieve inclusion for all fans,” Vodacom financial and digital services chief officer Mariam Cassim says.
Vodacom Sports Radio is available to Vodacom customers on mobile smartphone and tablet devices, and subscribers can choose between daily, weekly or monthly packages starting from R3 a day.
