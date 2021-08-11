Dentsu South Africa welcomes 19 interns from this year's internship programme

Applications are now open for the 2021 Dentsu SA Paid Internship Programme If you have recently graduated from college or university and are looking to gain experience with an industry leader, please submit your application for the 2021 Dentsu Internship Programme...

The full-time dentsu internship programme is designed to provide a variety of development opportunities through experiential learning on the job, self-development, and guidance through mentorship. Our application process attracted many graduates from universities and colleges across Cape Town and Johannesburg.After a six-month evaluation of performance and capability, dentsu SA seeks to retain their successful interns by appointing them into permanent roles where there is a suitable job match and opportunity across the region.A key focus at dentsu SA is attracting top talent at early stages of their careers. To date, a total of 87 interns have been onboarded into the programme with an impressive 82% having been absorbed into permanent employment. 74% were offered permanent positions within the dentsu SA business and 8% into other businesses within the industry.Dentsu SA pride themselves on offering practical and comprehensive skills to their interns and they are committed to building future leaders which is evident in the growth and development of the previous interns who currently hold permanent positions within the agency.Yevenia Naidoo, HR director at Dentsu SA says: