Applications are now open for the 2021 Dentsu SA Paid Internship Programme

17 May 2021
Issued by: Dentsu
Calling all graduates, applications are now open for the 2021 Dentsu SA Paid Internship Programme.

The full-time Dentsu internship programme is designed to provide a variety of development opportunities through experiential learning on the job, self-development and guidance through mentorship. We are proud to work in partnership with some of South Africa's best colleges and universities, to offer employment and learning opportunities to students.

So you're graduating. Congratulations! But, now what?

If you've got what it takes and have your sight set on the world of media and advertising, through a six-month paid internship programme, then you're in the right place!

After a six-month evaluation of performance and capability, we seek to retain our successful interns by appointing them into permanent roles where there is a suitable job match and opportunities across the region.

A key focus at Dentsu SA is attracting top talent at early stages of their careers. To date, a total of 65 interns have been onboarded into the programme with an impressive 77% absorption rate. We pride ourselves on offering practical and comprehensive skills to our interns and we are committed to building future leaders.

Part 1: Transformation in action; a Dentsu story

Over the last 10 years at Dentsu, we have grown from 40 to 1,500 people regionally as well as expanding our regional footprint into 10 market startups resulting in over 33 affiliate local partners on the African continent...

This is evident in the growth and development of our previous interns who currently hold permanent positions within the agency.

Kayla Draai, former intern and current ad ops analyst at Amplifi (a Dentsu agency), says: “The Dentsu internship programme was an amazing opportunity for me as it kick started my career in digital advertising. Very few graduates get the opportunity to work in the industry they’re qualified in. In my situation, after I graduated with a degree in media, communications and culture, I got a job in sales and eventually got my foot in the door through this internship programme.

Despite getting paid, which is essential in this tough economic climate, Dentsu affords employees amazing skills development tools that allow you to learn and grow within your field and the media industry as whole. The people at Dentsu are golden, all are experts in their fields with a wealth of knowledge that you can always tap into.

The internship programme has laid the foundation and allowed me to feel confident in managing big brands and building quality relationships with both publishers and clients myself.”

To the future media gurus

As a former intern and now account manager with Vizeum South Africa, Delicia Arjunan shares some advice for anyone considering a career in advertising (and those already in the game!)...

If you have recently graduated from college or university and are looking to gain experience with an industry leader, please submit your application for the 2021 Dentsu Internship Programme.

How to apply

The application process has two parts:
  1. Application form – which can be found here
  2. Dentsu Media Challenge – available to download via the application form, the media challenge asks the question: If you were to be a media platform, which one would it be and why?

Applications close on Thursday, 20 May 2021.

For any additional questions regarding the 2021 Internship Programme or the application process, please contact us.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
