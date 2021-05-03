Part 1: Transformation in action; a Dentsu story

Dentsu has a history of creating impact on the African continent. Over the last 10 years at Dentsu, we have grown from 40 to 1,500 people regionally as well as expanding our regional footprint into 10 market startups resulting in over 33 affiliate local partners on the African continent. Our diverse team brings broader ideas and new perspectives. We endorse an inclusive culture and celebrate diversity through pioneering programmes aimed at investing in people and making a meaningful impact in society.