Sihamba Ngo Layini

2020 was an extremely difficult year for all of us and a year that saw many industries badly impacted resulting in many people losing their jobs, which led to even more challenges. Even though the country is currently on Level 1 lockdown regulations and more sectors have opened, Gagasi FM has managed to remain stable and consistent through this very challenging time. South Africa's number one regional commercial radio station has remained stable with the rate of listener engagement increasing due to more people working from home, the performance of the Gagasi FM App and social media platforms has been nothing short of amazing.

Gagasi FM's new season goes live Even with the current challenges, the country's biggest regional commercial radio station, Gagasi FM, kicked off its new season for 2020/21 on Friday, 1 May 2020...

Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience 2020 The Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience is taking place on Friday, 31 July 2020 at 6pm to 9pm on the Gagasi FM App and on YouTube...

KZN's small businesses get gifted by Gagasi FM as part of its 15th birthday celebrations Gagasi FM is turning 15 and, as part of celebrating its birthday, the station is extending a helping hand to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs)...

"When reviewing our performance over the past year in considering the on-air lineup for 2021-2022, the analogy of ‘If it’s not broken, why fix it?’ was appropriate,” says Mimi Kesaris, who is the head of programming at Gagasi FM. In the wake of competitors’ changing their on-air offerings in an attempt to remain relevant during these difficult times, Gagasi FM has chosen to continue with a formula that works.The six-to-six weekday offerings of Gagasi FM have done exceptionally well in the last season showing increased engagement with listeners even in Johannesburg.(6am – 9am),(9am – 12pm),(12pm – 3pm),(3pm – 6pm),(6pm – 7pm) as well as(7pm – 8pm) will continue to be brought to you by your favourite radio hosts.The ever smooth Collen Zondo will drive theon Mondays from 8pm – 10pm,on Wednesdays between 8pm – 10pm as well ason Sundays from 10am – 2pm. DJ Vumar ‘with an R’ will continue to bring you youron Tuesdays from 8pm – 10pm andevery Friday and Saturday from 10pm – 1am. The Dazzling One, Nomfundo Xaba, will continue to bring you your dose ofon Sundays from 6am – 10am.Gagasi FM would like to extend a warm welcome to Portia Maphumulo. She will take on theevery Saturday and Sunday from 1am – 4am.Last season successfully demonstrated that Gagasi FM made great strides in listener engagement. The Gagasi FM App shows a 63% increase in subscriptions, visits and engagement. Statistics from Fabrik showed listener engagement from over 87 countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia with listeners spending over two hours daily on the Gagasi FM App. Over three hundred food parcels were given to those in need within KZN alone alleviating some of the financial strains that many families were experiencing.Through the Gagasi FM App, the radio station was able to still bring listeners a Virtual Gagasi FM Red Star Experience as well as the virtual Gagasi FM Block Party Christmas Special. Moreover, Gagasi FM still managed to put well-deserving young KZN students through school in the 2021 edition of the Geleza ne Gagasi CSI campaign. Despite the current Covid-19 pandemic, Gagasi FM has remained stable and consistent with all the station’s offerings proving that indeed ‘Konke Kuhamba ngo Layini’. Nothing lacking, nothing short. If it’s not broken we will not fix it!