KZN's small businesses get gifted by Gagasi FM as part of its 15th birthday celebrations

6 Apr 2021
Issued by: Gagasi FM
The country's biggest regional commercial radio station Gagasi FM is turning 15, this year, and as part of celebrating its birthday, the station is extending a helping hand to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

With most small businesses having been negatively affected by nationwide lockdown for a greater part of last year, Gagasi FM identified a need to do its part as a corporate citizen to contribute towards the revival of the economy in the province. The station invited listeners to nominate small businesses that are making a socio-economic contribution within their communities.

“The reality is that SMMEs put food on the table of many households in the townships. When you think of the salons, spaza shops, caterers and other small businesses in the townships, they employ many young people and parents who then provide for their families. Unfortunately, most of these were heavily affected by lockdown and we have seen the impact of this. It is for that reason that we felt: ‘Let’s do our part in rebuilding the economy of our province as part of our corporate social investment.’ This competition is targeted at SMMEs in all corners of KZN that require financial assistance to get back on track,” says Gagasi FM head of brand Phinda Magwaza.

The competition will see three small businesses winning R15,000 each, the winners will be announced on Business Indaba with Alex Mthiyane. In addition to the prize money, winners will also get to be profiled on-air in terms of what their businesses do, products or services they render, where they are based, their employees, customers, etc. Gagasi FM will also visit the work premises of these small businesses as part of profiling the work that they do.

“This will not be a once-off relationship, we will also keep track of these SMMEs and provide ongoing support in terms of putting their businesses on the map. We understand that marketing activity for any business is quite expensive so we will be assisting these small businesses in that space through our multi-platforms,” concludes Magwaza.

Stay tuned on-air and also check out Gagasi FM's social media pages for more information on these small businesses and when Gagasi FM will be visiting each business soon.

