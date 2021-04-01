Kia SA appoints Terence Steenkamp as its new PR manager

Kia South Africa has announced that Terence Steenkamp will join its marketing department on 1 April 2021 as its new PR and communications manager. Steenkamp will manage all of Kia's communications and public relations initiatives, as well as media relations.

Terence Steenkamp |image supplied

Steenkamp graduated from the University of Pretoria in 2005 with a bachelor of arts in languages and completed his BA honours degree in journalism at the University of Stellenbosch.Following an extensive and distinguished journalism career, Steenkamp also acquired a diploma in public relations from the University of Cape Town.As a journalist, he gained extensive experience as a copy editor forand, before assuming the roles of associate editor, deputy editor and finally editor ofHe has also edited diverse publications such asand, acted as launch editor for motoring magazineand has contributed to a wide variety of publications. Steenkamp has also excelled as a content strategist for various publishers and marketing agencies.Stephen Crosse, sales director for Kia South Africa, says: “Steenkamp brings more than 14 years of experience in print and online journalism, copywriting and editing to the Kia South Africa marketing department, which in combination with his excellent Kia product knowledge and deep understanding of the bigger automotive industry is set to make a notable difference to Kia’s communications department.”