Dealers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • SABC's Noxolo Grootboom announces retirement
    Noxolo Grootboom has announced her retirement after working for the SABC for 37 years. The public broadcaster confirmed the news on its Twitter account...
  • City of Cape Town opens second electric vehicle charging station
    The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has opened its second public electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station is situated in the parking area of the Somerset West Civic Centre. "E-mobility offers the city and its residents an opportunity to create a healthier, more inclusive metro. As a proactive climate change response, it will help enable our Covid-19 recovery," said the CoCT in a statement.
  • Sanlam rebrands; unveils new promise to Africa
    Yesterday evening Sanlam unveiled its new purpose and brand positioning, what it calls its new promise to Africa.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Kia SA appoints Terence Steenkamp as its new PR manager

1 Apr 2021
Kia South Africa has announced that Terence Steenkamp will join its marketing department on 1 April 2021 as its new PR and communications manager. Steenkamp will manage all of Kia's communications and public relations initiatives, as well as media relations.
Terence Steenkamp |image supplied

Steenkamp graduated from the University of Pretoria in 2005 with a bachelor of arts in languages and completed his BA honours degree in journalism at the University of Stellenbosch.

Following an extensive and distinguished journalism career, Steenkamp also acquired a diploma in public relations from the University of Cape Town.

As a journalist, he gained extensive experience as a copy editor for Wiel, Getaway and Car Magazine, before assuming the roles of associate editor, deputy editor and finally editor of Car Magazine.

He has also edited diverse publications such as Business Day Homefront and Rapport Eiendomme, acted as launch editor for motoring magazine Apex and has contributed to a wide variety of publications. Steenkamp has also excelled as a content strategist for various publishers and marketing agencies.

Stephen Crosse, sales director for Kia South Africa, says: “Steenkamp brings more than 14 years of experience in print and online journalism, copywriting and editing to the Kia South Africa marketing department, which in combination with his excellent Kia product knowledge and deep understanding of the bigger automotive industry is set to make a notable difference to Kia’s communications department.”
Comment

Related

#Newsmaker: Jeremy Crowder joins Positive Dialogue as the new managing partner16 Mar 2021
Nissan appoints vastly experienced Guillaume Cartier as chairperson for Africa12 Mar 2021
#Newsmaker: Lizanne Peters appointed as business unit director at Joe Public Cape Town25 Feb 2021
#Newsmaker: Colin Loughlin appointed senior creative editor at Nice Shoes24 Feb 2021
#Newsmaker: Meet McCain SA's new MD Unathi Mhlatyana9 Feb 2021
Pieter Boone to succeed Richard Brasher as Pick n Pay CEO14 Jan 2021
Toyota Financial Services appoints Thabo Manaka as CEO10 Dec 2020
Tsholofelo Molefe is MTN's new group CFO7 Dec 2020
Let's do Biz