New Kia South Africa CEO appointed

Kia South Africa CEO Gary Scott has been succeeded by Paul Turnbull today, 1 July. This comes after an announcement in April that Scott would step down and be replaced by Turnball. Scott has been CEO since 2017 and has been appointed chief digital officer of Motus Holdings.

Paul Turnbull | image supplied

A retailer to the core

Turnbull, who is 51, was born and raised in Johannesburg, matriculating at Jeppe High School for Boys and attaining a Bachelor of Arts degree (cum laude).

He started his career in the automotive industry at the age of 22, joining Wheels of Africa – who held the distributorship for Hyundai in South Africa at the time – in 1995 as a sales coordinator.

With a knack for retail, he moved into the role of sales executive by the end of the same year and into the role of dealer principal at Hyundai Nelspruit a mere two years later, becoming the company’s youngest DP in 1997 at the age of 25.

A year later he moved to the Middelburg branch – leading it to win Dealer of the Year in 1998 – before relocating to the Western Cape and taking up the leadership at the Tygervalley branch.

In 1999, Wheels of Africa was liquidated, with the Hyundai distributorship moving to Associated Motor Holdings (AMH), a division of Imperial Holdings.

Turnbull moved into the AMH network as Dealer Principal in 2000 and was promoted to regional manager in Cape Town in April 2001.

In this capacity, his responsibilities grew from looking after four dealerships to ten, reporting directly to the CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, followed by a promotion to Regional Director in 2005.

His success in turning the region into one of the company’s most profitable operations resulted in six dealers from the Pretoria region being added to his portfolio in 2015, followed by an additional six dealerships on Johannesburg’s west rand – growing the portfolio to a total of 22 highly profitable dealers.

In 2023, Turnbull was promoted to MD of Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s retail division, virtually doubling his portfolio to 43 dealers.

A passion for growth in a world filled with opportunities

“I’m excited to join the Kia brand, despite the current economic headwinds that is affecting the entire automotive industry,” says Turnbull.

“Kia is a brilliant brand with brilliant products, and there are boundless opportunities for the brand to accelerate the remarkable growth it’s seen in the 25 years it has been active in South Africa.

The industry is facing many challenges at the moment, but we remain bullish about growing Kia’s market share beyond 5% in the next two years.

It is imperative for us to grow the trust and confidence our shareholders and retail investors have in the brand through increased profitability in the retail network.”

“I want to thank Gary for his notable contribution to the success of Kia South Africa, and extend my best wishes to him in his new role,” comments Turnbull.

“I am excited to get stuck in and drive Kia’s belief in ‘Movement that inspires’ to new heights.”