Gagasi FM's new season goes live

In what has been the most challenging past weeks in South Africa's economy due to Covid-19 pandemic, it continues to be business unusual for most business environments and the radio space is no exception. Even with the current challenges, it was that time of the year again when the country's biggest regional commercial radio station, Gagasi FM, kicked off its new season for 2020/21 on Friday, 1 May 2020.

az.oc.599isagag@sinakeluhk

az.oc.599isagag@ikistn

The six-to-six weekday offering has done exceptionally well in the past year resulting in the stability of the traditional on-air channel. To ensure consistency and unlocking of further growth, the six-to-six on-air team has remained unchanged with the addition of DJ Lab as a content producer toon a full-time basis. Lab has been working with the show in an acting capacity over the past few months.The few changes for the new season include the ever smooth Cohen Zondo replacing Mondli Ngcobo onon Mondays between 8pm and 10pm. Gagasi FM would like to thank Ngcobo for his contribution to the station over the past year and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.DJ Vumar takes overbetween 8pm and 10pm. DJ Vumar will also continue with his trademark Saturday show,, who now also joins him on Trendy Sunday between 6pm and 10pm. A new and exciting combination sees Sonic teaming up with the mesmerizing Zola Zee Lovin on Nayi le Vibe every Friday between 7pm and 10pm as well as on Saturday between 4pm and 7pm. Sphe Live and Hope Mbhele will now co-hoston Saturday andon Sunday. The shows will air from 7am to 10am and 2pm to 6pm respectively.Over the years, the development of fresh talent has been the station's DNA and, this year, Gagasi FM extends a warm welcome to Harrison Mkhize and Luyanda Khambule. Mkhize will take over theon Saturdays and Sundays between 1am and 4am, while Khambule will do Saturdays between 4am and 7am as well as Sundays between 4am and 6am."Despite forced changes in some of our prime time shows over the past year, we maintain a solid show offering which has also been well received by our audience. Our approach for the new season is to retain our core offering while Introducing new and exciting combinations to our weekend shows. We also maintain our long-standing tradition of introducing new talent and are confident that Harrison and Luyanda will add value as they develop and grow as Gagasi FM personalities. Our audience can look forward to another exciting year of Gagasi FM," says programmes manager Mimi Kesaris.With the nationwide lockdown currently in force, it means that Gagasi FM will not be embarking on its annual #WeGotTalent tour, which is the campaign aimed at introducing the new season to consumers through on the ground activations. But not all is lost. Gagasi FM will be launching the exciting online 'Make The Combos Communicate' campaign that will be live on all the station's digital platforms. The campaign will run throughout the month of May and listeners will stand a chance to win amazing prizes including cash by participating.Stay tuned to Gagasi FM and check out the digital platforms for more information.For further information, please contact:Senior Executive: Marketing, PR and Stakeholder ManagementTel: 031 584 5300Cell: 083 792 5737Email:PR and Trade Marketing OfficerTel: 031 584 5300Cell: 081 411 0832Email: