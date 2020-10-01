Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Education

Dentsu Aegis Network launches bursary scheme

1 Oct 2020
Issued by: Dentsu Aegis Network
Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) has announced the launch of the Dentsu Aegis Network Bursary Scheme. Currently, students can apply for funding assistance for the remaining 2020 academic year as well as submit their application for 2021.
Image credit: Andrew Neel via Unsplash.

In line with the network agency’s commitment to skills development and further education, bursaries will be awarded to previously disadvantaged South African students who have met the application requirements and been accepted to the scheme.

The shortage of skills in the media space, both in print and digital, is a strong focus for DAN, who are proud to be pioneering and assisting in strengthening media education on this front.

Koo Govender, CEO of the Denstu Aegis Network South Africa said: “AT DAN, we are passionate about uplifting individuals and assisting in making a meaningful impact within our industry. The bursary scheme gives students the encouragement and opportunity to study towards the media, marketing and advertising industry and assists in building a talent pipeline, knowing the shortage of skills currently experienced in our industry. We wish all the applicants the best of luck.”

The fields of study DAN will be considering are to be accredited higher education degrees in the following fields of studies: media/marketing studies including digital marketing, journalism, multimedia, graphic and web design, computer science, finance, human resources, brand communications, data sciences, art direction, copywriting and strategy.

For South African learners, from either Cape Town or Johannesburg, who are in their second year and upwards, with excellent academic results, outstanding written and verbal communication skills, a burning passion for their field of study and who have unstoppable ambition and diligence, the applications for the Dentsu Aegis Network Bursary Scheme are open.

To apply, learners are to please email moc.sigeaustned@AZ.seirasruB to request an application form.

The form is to be completed in full as. All applications as well as relevant documents required should be completed and returned to moc.sigeaustned@AZ.seirasruB by no later than 31 October 2020. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Disclaimer: In line with DAN’s EE policy and requirements, preferences are to suitably qualified persons from designated groups.

Dentsu Aegis NetworkDentsu Aegis Network helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our distinctive and innovative range of products and services include marketing and communications strategies through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, mobile applications, SEO, content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics.
