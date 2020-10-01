One Show Awards
Global finalists for Young Guns 18 announced
The One Club has announced the 83 global finalists hailing from 19 countries for the Young Guns 18 competition, celebrating international creative professionals age 30 or younger.
Young Guns is the industry’s only international, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies today’s vanguard of young creatives. Submissions were received from more than 40 countries and judged by the diverse jury of 82 top creatives – about half of whom are past YG winners – from 32 countries.
This year’s winners will be announced at a special online event on Wednesday, 18 November 2020, details to be announced shortly.
Unique version of Young Guns Cube
All Young Guns winners will receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.
Young Guns 18 branding and design of the Cube award itself is recreated each year by a past Young Gun winner. This year’s YG18 branding and award are designed by CONTINO, New York, founded by creative director and YG9 winner Jon Contino.
Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award
For the seventh consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.
The honour is presented annually to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.4
